EUR/USD Price Analysis: An inverse head-and-shoulders neckline hold bears from 2021 lows at 1.1524

By Christian Borjon Valencia
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD clings to the 1.1600 figure, despite overall US dollar strength across the board. EUR/USD: If the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline is broken, it will expose 2021 low at 1.1524. EUR/USD: The pair needs to reach 1.1700, to confirm the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. The EUR/USD slides on Monday during the...

www.fxstreet.com

