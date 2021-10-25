North Carolina inmate who escaped in dump truck recaptured

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prison inmate who authorities say escaped from a work detail by driving off in a dump truck has been recaptured, a sheriff’s office said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it received two calls on Saturday regarding a suspicious person walking along a local road. When deputies reached the scene, they confirmed the man was Richard Alexander Mundy, 53. He was taken into custody and turned over the N.C. Department of Corrections.

On Friday, authorities found the dump truck Mundy had stolen on a street in Randleman.

The sheriff’s office says Mundy was working in an off-prison assignment in Laurinburg just before noon Thursday when he stole the dump truck. At the time of his escape, Mundy was serving a 28-year-sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon and was scheduled for release in August 2025, He was convicted in 2004, the sheriff’s office said.