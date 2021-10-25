CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Carbon fee and dividend the compromise we need, by Joel Huberman

Keene Sentinel
 7 days ago

Conservative Democrats are saying that the current Democratic reconciliation bill, which emphasizes protecting our climate, costs too much. Other Democrats want to spend even more to defend the climate. There’s...

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

arcamax.com

US, EU compromise on steel levy, seek carbon deal to curb China

A deal to ease stiff tariffs on imported European steel and aluminum will also lay the groundwork to use international climate policy to curb China’s overproduction of steel, according to the Biden administration. President Joe Biden told the travel press pool Sunday that the agreement “demonstrates how by harnessing our...
FOREIGN POLICY
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Carbon fees could curb global warming

If we are ever going to stop the warming of the Earth, we must find ways to reduce the burning of fossil fuels. One proposal growing in popularity is to encourage the use of clean energy by putting a fee on the carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The collected fees would be returned to citizens by way of a dividend (minus administrative costs).
ENVIRONMENT
Nevada Appeal

Chas Macquarie: Now is the time for Carbon Fee and Dividend

The need for serious climate action in Congress is now clearer than ever but Democrats cannot agree on what measures to include in the Budget Reconciliation (Build Back Better) Bill and Republican are content to do nothing. The influence of millions of dollars in fossil fuel lobbying to prevent climate action and saddle our kids and grandkids with more fires, floods and deteriorating health is apparent.
CARSON CITY, NV
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: The conservative solution to reducing carbon emissions is a carbon fee and dividend

Wonder why gas prices have risen recently? Two hurricanes in two weeks slammed the Gulf Coast, shutting down oil drilling and gas refineries. Has your property insurance increased in the past few years? Blame the higher costs to the insurance industry of wildfires and other climate-related disasters. These are just two examples of how climate disruption affects all of us.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Carbon fee on the table for climate policy -Biden adviser

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are considering carbon pricing measures to slash climate-warming emissions, a top White House adviser said on Monday, as Democrats may be forced to drop a key global warming component of the spending bill that is opposed by centrist party member Senator Joe Manchin.
ENVIRONMENT
HuffingtonPost

Supreme Court To Consider Limiting EPA's Power To Regulate Climate-Changing Gases

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a set of cases challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases, potentially limiting the Biden administration’s options to curb planet-heating pollution. The lawsuits, filed by Republican-controlled states and a West Virginia oil company, aim to curb the federal government’s power...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Shore News Network

Congresswoman Stands Near Her Gas-Powered Minivan While Using Candy, Rice To Prove Oil Companies Are Bad

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter stood near her gas-powered minivan while using candy and rice as props during a House hearing on “Big Oil.”. Porter laced into fossil fuel industry officials, using the props to show how much money the companies spend on oil and gas production compared to renewable alternatives and how much federal land they control for drilling. While Porter criticized the executives and their companies, she stood near a gas-powered minivan which she used to carry rice bags for her demonstration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Sweeping federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates on horizon for American employers, employees

On Sept. 9, the Biden Administration announced a new plan to use federal regulatory powers to reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans. The thrust of the administrative initiative involves “substantially increas[ing] the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements,” primarily through mandates that “will become dominant in the workplace.” The Administration estimates that these new mandates will affect over 80 million Americans eligible to be vaccinated but who have not yet gotten their first COVID-19 shot.
U.S. POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Strict U.S. Vaccine Rules to Implement on November 8

As of November 8, new rules will apply to foreign nationals entering the United States. “The Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions,” AFAR noted. Biden concluded, “to adopt an air travel policy...
U.S. POLITICS

