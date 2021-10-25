CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Paulina Porizkova Settles Her Dispute With Late Husband Ric Ocasek’s Estate

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaulina Porizkova’s legal dispute with her late husband Ric Ocasek’s estate has finally come to an end. The supermodel was cut out of The Cars frontman’s will before his death in 2019, but she has now been granted a settlement although she declined to reveal how much she received. Reports claimed...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Anne Heche Says She Was “Blacklisted” for Dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche says she could’ve been one of Hollywood’s biggest leading ladies if it weren’t for her short-lived relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. In an interview with Page Six, Heche recalled her experience dating the famed talk show host and why that romance left her feeling like “patient zero in cancel culture.” She explained, “This wasn’t a long-term love affair. This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid.” The pair were an item from 1997 to 2000, first making headlines when Heche invited DeGeneres as her date to the premiere of her 1997 film Volcano. She explained that her decision to spontaneously invite the comedian as a plus one was “about living in loving-kindness,” but she also quickly faced intense scrutiny and homophobia due to the same-sex relationship.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulina Porizkova
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Gore Vidal
Person
Prince William
Person
Andrew Goldman
Person
Ric Ocasek
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Vanity Fair

Inside Hari Nef’s Glitzy Black-Tie Birthday at Chapel Bar

Hari Nef rang in her 29th birthday last week with a party that may as well have doubled as an elite roll call: the guest list for the actor, model and writer’s Thursday night bash at Chapel Bar, the members-only bar helmed by CEO Josh Wyatt, included both the established Hollywood set (Tessa Thompson, Chloë Sevigny) and its brightest incoming stars (Amandla Stenberg, Jacob Elordi, Lily-Rose Depp), as well as the scene’s biggest darlings in fashion (Kaia Gerber, Ella Emhoff) and the arts (Jeremy O. Harris, Moses Sumney).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Jeremy Piven Loses $20,000 in Clothing During Home Burglary

Jeremy Piven’s home was burglarized this week while he was overseas and it seems like he’s going to have to invest in a whole new wardrobe because of it. The actor reportedly lost $20,000 worth of clothing when his California mansion was broken into earlier this week. Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that the intruders smashed one of the windows in Piven’s home before stealing all of his pricey designer garb. No arrests have been made in the case so far, but police are reviewing video footage of the event in the hopes of identifying the perpetrators. The Entourage star’s representative told the outlet, “It’s unfortunate when high profile celebrities are a target of home robberies when traveling. Jeremy was out of town at the time doing his stand-up comedy shows in the U.K.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Princess Mako Marries Her College Sweetheart Kei Komuro After Years of Tabloid Controversy

It’s been more than four years since Japan’s Princess Mako of Akishino first announced her engagement to her college sweetheart Kei Komuro, but now the couple has finally made it official. Instead of a formal ceremony with a crimson kimono, like the 2018 wedding of her cousin Ayako Moriya in 2018, the couple opted for a low-key trip to a government office to register their union on Tuesday morning.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#British Royal Family#Los Angeles Magazine
Vanity Fair

Angelina Jolie Says Her Six Kids Are Growing Up to Be “Pretty Great People”

Angelina Jolie is proud of how her six children are growing up. For People’s 2021 Kindness Issue, the actress—who is mother to Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—spoke openly about raising a pack of teenagers and the way they inspire and encourage one another to be their most authentic selves. “They’re pretty great people and, because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other,” Jolie said. “It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.” She added that it’s important to her, as a parent, to be “curious about all the different aspects of who they are” and that she prioritizes “be[ing] there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vanity Fair

“Even a Novelist Has to Wear Something”: Haruki Murakami Puts His Massive T-shirt Collection on Display

Haruki Murakami thinks he owns about 200 T-shirts. The prizewinning author of the novels Killing Commendatore and The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, and more than 50 other books, didn’t intend to collect the T’s—they just piled up. “When I run across an interesting one, I’ll buy it on a whim,” he says. His new book, Murakami T: The T-shirts I Love, out from Knopf, compiles his favorites and the stories behind them in the candid, unassuming tone that characterizes his nonfiction. “Maybe readers will make some unexpected discovery—like, I see, novelists shop in thrift stores too and buy used T-shirts for $3,” he says. “Even a novelist has to wear something, right?” Below, he talks style, substance, and American beer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vanity Fair

Paul McCartney Doesn’t Want to Take Selfies or Sign Autographs Anymore

After over 60 years of international superstardom, Paul McCartney says his days of signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans are over. In a new interview with Reader’s Digest, the legendary musician labeled the whole meet and greet process “a bit strange,” saying, “‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.” But he went on to explain that it’s not that he doesn’t want to interact with his fans, he’d just rather do it on a more personal level than by taking a bad selfie or writing down his name. “What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said. “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Anderson Cooper Pretended to Be His Mom’s Assistant to Sell Her Artwork

Anderson Cooper revealed that while he may be best known as a leading news reporter, he also spent years secretly dealing his late mother’s paintings on social media. The CNN anchor confessed to his career moonlighting as an art world agent during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday. “My mom died when she was 95, but around the time she was 91, she was getting a little depressed. A lot of her friends were dying. And she wasn’t — She works as an artist, as well, and she wasn’t painting,” Cooper explained. So to get her motivated again, he says, “I introduced her to Instagram, which she thought was, like, magic...I got her on Instagram, then I created an account for her artwork to get her out of bed and paint.” That account quickly amassed thousands of followers who started asking if any of Vanderbilt’s artwork was for sale.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Matthew Perry Is Writing a “Candid” Memoir About Friends and His Struggle With Addiction

Matthew Perry is ready to tell his side of the story, signing a seven-figure book deal to write his memoirs. Flatiron Books, a division of the publisher Macmillan, announced on Friday that it has won the worldwide rights to Perry’s first book, buying the memoir overnight ahead of it hitting the auction block. Perry’s untitled memoir is scheduled to hit shelves in the fall of 2022. With this new book, the actor will take readers behind the scenes of filming the hit sitcom Friends, as well as open up about his personal struggles with addiction. The press release states that the autobiography will be “candid and self-aware,” “told with his trademark humor,” with “Perry vividly detailing his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Tom Hanks Crashed a Couple’s Wedding Photos

Tom Hanks made a guest appearance at a seaside wedding ceremony last weekend, much to the newlywed couple’s surprise. The actor crashed Diciembre and Tashia Farries ceremony last Friday as the two brides were posing for photos with their family and close friends on the beach by the Santa Monica Pier in California. In a video of the unanticipated appearance, wedding guests can be heard saying in the background, “That’s Woody!,” referring to Hanks’s animated character in the Toy Story films. At first, the actor asks, “Where’s the groom?” only to quickly realize his mistake, exclaiming “Oh get out, my stock just exploded!” throwing an arm around Tashia and their 1-year-old son, August, for a photo.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Vanity Fair

Misty Copeland on How Seeing Herself as a Black Ballerina Made Her a Better Artist

To write her new book, renowned ballerina Misty Copeland had to spend a few years moonlighting as a dance detective. At the heart of Black Ballerinas, out next week, is a question that has occupied the American Ballet Theatre principal ever since her promotion to soloist in 2007: How is it that Black dancers have been in ballet for ages, and so many people have forgotten about their legacy? As Copeland broke barriers in ballet, she began to learn about all of the people who broke them in the past, and more heartbreakingly, came close but were blocked by prejudice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

The Wisdom of Lucy Dacus, Body and Soul

In the middle of May, not long after her 26th birthday, Lucy Dacus found herself doing a relatable schlep. “It all felt very New York: Get off the train, go pick up fashion in a big bag, and bring it to my house,” the singer-songwriter said. She was curled up in a leather club chair inside the Brooklyn rowhouse she was calling home for a few days. Alexandra Mitchell, “who’s been my friend forever—I’m making her be a stylist for me,” Dacus explained. A post-vaccine world calls for clothes, after all. Her third album, Home Video, was then a month from release; ahead of her lay a docket of magazine shoots and late-night appearances, followed by this fall’s largely sold-out tour. (She headlines three shows at Brooklyn Steel this week, with another at Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club.) “I borrowed some Margiela dresses from a friend of hers,” Dacus said, with a glowing ember’s sense of possibility.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Keanu Reeves Surprises the John Wick Stunt Team With Personalized Rolex Watches

Keanu Reeves proved that he’s more than earned his reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood by treating the stunt team on his latest film to very generous gifts. After filming wrapped on John Wick: Chapter 4, the actor invited the stunt crew that worked on the film to join him for dinner in Paris on Saturday night, presenting each of them with a personalized Rolex Submariner watch—which retail for just under $10,000 apiece—as an expression of his gratitude for all their hard work. Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, and Li Qiang were all gifted one of these extra special timepieces, each engraved with a unique message from Reeves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katie Couric’s Husband: Meet John Molner & Everything About Her Late Spouse, Jay Monahan

Katie Couric found love again after the heartbreaking loss of her husband Jay Monahan. Learn more about her late spouse and current husband John Molner. Katie Couric, 64, and her husband John Molner, 58, are one of the most solid couples in Hollywood. Learn more about the man Katie married in 2014, as well as her late husband Jay Monahan, who is the father of her daughters Ellie, 30, and Caroline, 25.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy