Paulina Porizkova Settles Her Dispute With Late Husband Ric Ocasek’s Estate

Anderson Cooper revealed that while he may be best known as a leading news reporter, he also spent years secretly dealing his late mother’s paintings on social media. The CNN anchor confessed to his career moonlighting as an art world agent during his appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday. “My mom died when she was 95, but around the time she was 91, she was getting a little depressed. A lot of her friends were dying. And she wasn’t — She works as an artist, as well, and she wasn’t painting,” Cooper explained. So to get her motivated again, he says, “I introduced her to Instagram, which she thought was, like, magic...I got her on Instagram, then I created an account for her artwork to get her out of bed and paint.” That account quickly amassed thousands of followers who started asking if any of Vanderbilt’s artwork was for sale.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO