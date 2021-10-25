CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles' Miles Sanders: Likely managing low-ankle sprain

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Sanders is believed to be dealing with a low-ankle sprain after exiting Sunday's game against the Raiders,...

www.cbssports.com

NFL Analysis Network

Miles Sanders mentioned as potential trade candidate for the Eagles

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is just a week away and there are quite a few teams that would like to make a move if the right deal presents itself. One team that could be open for business could be the Philadelphia Eagles. They have quite a few players they could be open to moving, with one of those being running back Miles Sanders.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Announce Unfortunate Decision On RB Miles Sanders

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Detroit Lions this weekend and hope to end their current losing streak. But they’ll have to play that game – and others – without star running back Miles Sanders. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are placing Sanders on injured reserve with an...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Injury Report: Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith among 7 players who missed practice

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions. Seven players DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Anthony Harris, Zech McPhearson, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Sanders wasn’t seen during the media-attended portion of...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Miles Sanders Week-to-Week With Ankle Injury; Status for Eagles vs. Lions TBD

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said running back Miles Sanders is considered week-to-week after suffering an ankle injury against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Sanders was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of the Eagles' Week 7 loss to Oakland. Sirianni added that he isn't ruling out Sanders for next week's game against the Detroit Lions, but it would be "a stretch" for him to be able to play.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders catches a lucky (non)break

Do the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Las Vegas Raiders if Miles Sanders doesn’t get injured?. I know that’s an impossible thing to know, but think about it for a moment; in the first drive of the game, Sanders was on a roll. He picked up 25 yards on five rushing attempts – which feels like the most rushing attempts in a single drive all year – and perfectly set the team up for a quick 7-0 start off a nice angle route by his partner in crime, Kenneth Gainwell.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Miles Sanders: Ruled out Sunday

Sanders (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in Las Vegas. Sanders opened the game getting five carries on the Eagles' opening eight-play drive that ended in a touchdown. On the team's second possession, though, he got injured on a screen pass and attempted to limp to the sideline before going to the ground. He eventually made it off the field, and after a visit to the sideline tent he was carted to the locker room. With no chance to come back into Sunday's contest, Sanders will finish Week 7 with six rushes for 30 yards and one catch for minus-3 yards. In Sanders' place, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott will man Philadelphia's backfield.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Miles Sanders placed on Eagles’ injured reserve list

The Philadelphia Eagles are placing Miles Sanders on the injured reserve list, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added that Sanders “should be back soon upon eligibility.”. It was previously reported by Derrick Gunn that Sanders, who suffered an ankle/foot injury against the Las Vegas Raiders,...
NFL
NFL

Eagles OC Shane Steichen says offense needs to get RB Miles Sanders going

It's State the Obvious Week in Philadelphia. Following the Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday, in which Miles Sanders earned just nine carries for 56 yards, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen noted that the offense needs to get the running back more touches. "Miles is a heck of...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

This Miles Sanders Stat is Sure to Anger Eagles Fans

If there was ever a stat that would anger Eagles fans, its this doozy from PFF. Pretty much every Eagles fan in the Delaware Valley would like to see head coach Nick Sirianni, who is the teams offensive play-caller, run the ball more. Eagles Coverage: Eagles Get Rid of Another...
NFL
Yardbarker

Miles Sanders leaves game in Las Vegas with ankle injury

LAS VEGAS – Miles Sanders had to be helped off the field with 1:28 left to play in the first quarter in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Eagles running wasn’t putting any weight on his right leg. He went to the medical tent the shortly after was taken by cart into the locker room.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell: Filling in for Miles Sanders

Gainwell likely will be the Eagles' top running back with Miles Sanders (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit, Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of The Athletic report. The rookie saw five carries and eight targets on 51 percent snap share in last week's loss to the Raiders, while Boston Scott got seven carries and two targets on 33 percent share. That was with Sanders playing most of the first quarter and taking seven touches of his own before the ankle injury, though for the most part his 2021 workload has been heavier on snaps than carries with QB Jalen Hurts dominating Philadelphia's offensive volume. It is possible coach Nick Sirianni makes more of an effort to run the ball moving forward, but Scott and Jordan Howard are also candidates to take those carries if it happens. Gainwell does get an excellent matchup against the Lions this weekend, and he's second on the team in targets (31) this year.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles' Miles Sanders Placed on IR Because of Ankle Injury; Out at Least 3 Games

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders will be placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Sanders suffered the injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and did not return. Rapoport noted that he should return quickly when he is eligible after three games out.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Miles Sanders Injury Update: What does it mean for fantasy managers?

Miles Sanders suffered an ankle sprain in Week 7 against the Raiders, knocking him out of the game after collecting 30 yards on 6 rushing attempts, as well as 1 reception. A fairly reliable RB2 in 2019 and 2020, Sanders’ injury comes in the midst of a disappointing campaign in which he has not earned the touches he’s accustomed to. What is his playing status in the near term, and what might fantasy football managers expect when he returns?
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Can the Eagles backfield survive without Miles Sanders?

The Philadelphia Eagles are placing RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve today with the expectation he will miss three games, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. A three-week timeline would put him in line to return for the clash with the New Orleans Saints, or the first of two divisional matchups with the New York Giants.
NFL

