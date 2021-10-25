Eagles' Miles Sanders: Likely managing low-ankle sprain

Gainwell likely will be the Eagles' top running back with Miles Sanders (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit, Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of The Athletic report. The rookie saw five carries and eight targets on 51 percent snap share in last week's loss to the Raiders, while Boston Scott got seven carries and two targets on 33 percent share. That was with Sanders playing most of the first quarter and taking seven touches of his own before the ankle injury, though for the most part his 2021 workload has been heavier on snaps than carries with QB Jalen Hurts dominating Philadelphia's offensive volume. It is possible coach Nick Sirianni makes more of an effort to run the ball moving forward, but Scott and Jordan Howard are also candidates to take those carries if it happens. Gainwell does get an excellent matchup against the Lions this weekend, and he's second on the team in targets (31) this year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO