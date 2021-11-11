CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks for the Post-Pandemic Biotech Boom

Pfizer or Moderna? J&J or AstraZeneca? Before Covid, when was the last time you asked someone what kind of vaccine they got?

The pandemic has revolutionized medicine and biotech — and investors have seen a huge profit as a result. BioNTech has increased more than 22X in just two years. Moderna is up over 28X in the same time period.

Industry insiders now believe the pandemic has sped up the emergence of the biotech sector by as much as a full decade.

We at The Motley Fool have traditionally shied away from biotech stocks because they were unpredictable. But we truly believe this is one of the best new sectors for investing right now.

The Wall Street Journal even said, “Just as the digital revolution drove innovation in the last half of the 20th century, the biotech revolution will drive the first half of the 21st century. Children who study digital coding will be surpassed by those who study the code of life.”

Suffice it to say biotech will be big-money-maker stuff. But many investors believe that it’s too complex to even try to wrangle, which means a lot of these lesser-known biotechs often remain undervalued for a very, very long time…

In fact, the majority that aren’t vaccines have gotten beaten down over the past year, leading to attractive entry points — if you know where to look.

Our team of analysts over at Rule Breakers — the same team that predicted Mercadolibre in 2009 (up 11,170%), Tesla in 2011 (up 16,879%), and Shopify in 2016 (up 6,912%), have identified three biotech stocks that we think are set up for explosive growth in the coming years.

One of them, an out-of-favor underdog, was into messenger RNA (mRNA) long before mRNA was cool. New things in the pipeline have it lined up to be a possible breakout star at a bargain price.

Another pick presents remarkable potential upside for growth due to their monopoly over the market for one particular chronic illness (and patents that don’t expire for a long time). They are also beginning to grow into new medical sectors. Investors here will find a solid steady-state business at what we think is an undervalued price, with room to grow and take on so much more.

Our analysts’ third pick includes two of the hottest words in biotech right now: antibodies and cancer. But they’ve got the science and medicine to back up the buzz — in fact, they even have a new drug under FDA review, which could mean an increase in profits for years to come.

We have all the details on these stocks in our new Biotech Report, available for free to members of Rule Breakers. And with our 30-day full money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. If the service is not right for you, no sweat — but you’ll get to keep the report (and information on the three stocks we reveal inside) as our gift to you.

For information on how you can join Rule Breakers — and learn about why we think these three stocks are going to be breakout winners in a post-Covid world — simply enter your email address below.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Read the most recent pitches from players about EYPT. Find the members with the highest scoring picks in EYPT. See what the Wall Street professionals think, according to their public statements and filings.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
2 Top Value Stocks With Huge Dividend Growth Potential

Both companies pay a dividend with a yield of less than 2% but offer healthy dividend growth. With growing dividends and low payout ratios, these stocks have high recurring income potential. One of my favorite ways to get a feel for a stock's dividend potential is to take its dividend...
STOCKS
Is Wish Stock a Buy?

Wish’s MAUs and revenue declined again in the third quarter. It expects that pain to continue in the fourth quarter. Its stock is cheap and heavily shorted, but the bears could be right. ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), the parent company of the e-commerce company Wish, recently posted its third-quarter earnings report. Wish's...
STOCKS
Our Rivian Stock Forecast After the Monster IPO

Rivian's IPO was the biggest of the year and immediately made the EV maker a household name. But does it belong in your portfolio? Our Rivian stock forecast will give you the details so you can make a hype-free decision... hit the market on Wednesday in what was the biggest...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Biotech#The Motley Fool#The Wall Street Journal#Mercadolibre#Shopify
Dow's 100-point fall led by losses for shares of Visa, Goldman Sachs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday morning with shares of Visa and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of Visa (V) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 100 points, or 0.3%, lower. Visa's shares are off $10.91 (5.1%) while those of Goldman Sachs are down $6.56 (1.6%), combining for a roughly 115-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Travelers (TRV) Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.23% higher to $3,549.00 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. Amazon.com Inc. closed $224.08 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Home Depot, Robinhood, SoFi and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Home Depot — Shares of Home Depot jumped 5.7% after the home improvement retailer beat on earnings. The company reported earnings of $3.92 per share on revenue of $36.82 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $3.40 on revenue of $35.01 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
Stocks stall near records despite strong retail earnings, S&P 500 falls slightly

U.S. stocks took a dip on Wednesday as investors weighed a continuation of strong earnings reports from big-box retailers against lingering inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 187 points, or 0.5%, and sat about 1.6% from its record. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each lost 0.2% and were less than 1% from their records. The Dow was dragged down by a 5% drop in Visa.
STOCKS
Microsoft Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.02% to $339.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $338.79, which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

Markets gained ground on Tuesday. Key companies released earnings reports after the market closed. StoneCo and Dolby Laboratories suffered significant share-price declines. Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to see gains on the day.
STOCKS
