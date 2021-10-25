CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Details emerge about heated argument in Yankees clubhouse

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0ccBQWhm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvsEO_0ccBQWhm00

What happens when a longtime franchise stalwart and a high-priced superstar collide inside a Major League Baseball clubhouse? Just ask the New York Yankees.

That reportedly was a situation the Bronx Bombers dealt with this season, as NJ Advance Media’s Bob Klapisch on Sunday detailed an argument involving veteran outfielder Brett Gardner and ace Gerrit Cole.

A source told Klapisch that Gardner and Cole argued after MLB prohibited the use of Spider Tack in June.

Gardner reportedly paraded around the Yankees clubhouse with pine tar on his hat, an attempt to draw a laugh out of Cole, who is widely believed to have used the sticky substance despite never admitting to such. And Cole, evidently unamused, reportedly confronted Gardner.

“According to the source, Cole, in full view of his teammates, got in Gardner’s face and told him to knock it off,” Klapisch wrote. “Mind you, Gardner was the Yankees’ senior-ranking member and the last remaining connection to the 2009 championship club. If anyone knows about winning — and the clubhouse chemistry that goes with it — it’s Gardner.”

Cole reportedly apologized to Gardner, though it took a day for the pitcher to calm down. And the incident, it appears, was swept under the rug. But Klapisch argues the confrontation speaks to Cole’s “skittishness,” which New York can’t feel great about as the four-time All-Star prepares to enter the third year of a nine-year, $324 million contract in 2022.

It’s also fair to wonder whether Yankees manager Aaron Boone could have done more to prevent such a flare-up, especially since, you know, he just signed a three-year contract extension in wake of the Boston Red Sox eliminating New York in the American League Wild Card Game.

Gardner, by the way, has spent 14 seasons with the Yankees. It’s unclear what the future holds for the 38-year-old.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees could trade for All-Star catcher to replace Gary Sanchez

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must decide about catcher Gary Sanchez. The two-time All-Star is eligible for arbitration this winter. But after a second straight subpar year, it’s not impossible to picture Cashman non-tendering Sanchez and moving in a different direction. If that’s the case, MLB...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees have shot to land prized shortstop on the open market

There is growing optimism the New York Yankees will be extremely active in the shortstop market this upcoming off-season. With the World Series preparing to start, the Yankees will be watching for their couches after dealing with significant issues during the 2021 season, predominantly with their starting pitching rotation and shortstop efficiency.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Potential short-term shortstop solution just went up in flames

Right now, it appears as if Corey Seager is the frontrunner to be the New York Yankees‘ next shortstop. That’s according to the latest buzz coming from ESPN insider Jeff Passan. If you’re going to believe anyone’s speculation during a cluttered offseason, it’s him and a few others. However, we’re...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Brett Gardner
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

Here is a list of all the former Cubs who are eligible for this year’s postseason, including those traded away or who departed as free agents before the 2021 season (note, only players who actually played for the MLB Cubs are included, not players who only played in the Cubs minor league system such as Daniel Vogelbach):
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Reunion between Yankees and lefty reliever could make sense under the right conditions

Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. It could be with former New York Yankees left-hander Andrew Miller, who will be a free agent after the 2021 World Series. Yes, the 36-year-old southpaw isn’t what he used to be, coming off a three-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals after a disappointing 2021 season which saw him post a 4.75 ERA in 40 appearances.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clubhouse#Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees#Bronx Bombers#Nj Advance Media#The Boston Red Sox
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees could consider trading lefty slugger after disappointing 2021 season

The New York Yankees face an interesting off-season as general manager Brian Cashman tries to navigate his future team. With a number of players on long-term contracts, is unlikely he’s able to find any trade partners that would give them a bit of financial relief. However, the Bombers added more high-priced players last season at the trade deadline than sent away, which has presented an interesting conversation, especially regarding lefty slugger Joey Gallo.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Yankees might already have their future starting shortstop on the roster

The New York Yankees are heading into the 2022 off-season with one goal in mind, finding a starting shortstop for the future. While they wait for young prospect Anthony Volpe to reach the major leagues, the Bombers must find a supplement with quality defense to fill a position that Gleyber Torres simply couldn’t hold down.
MLB
New York Post

Reggie Jackson enjoying life with Astros and Jose Altuve

BOSTON — What a thing it is that the very season the Astros reached the rarefied air of five consecutive American League Championship Series appearances, a member of the last club to pull that off climbed aboard this ultra-successful franchise. “I’ve had two situations where I was able to get...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To What Pete Rose Said About Yankees Hitter

It’s safe to say Pete Rose was not a fan of the lineup the New York Yankees used for the American League Wild Card Game . During a recent discussion with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the former MVP bashed the team’s “all-or-nothing” approach. “That was the worst (expletive) lineup they...
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy