CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills sign Buffalo native Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0ccBQ1fk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Eq51_0ccBQ1fk00

The Bills added tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk to the team’s practice squad on Monday. Ksiezarczyk is a native of West Seneca and played his college football at the University at Buffalo.

Ksiezarczyk joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent the 2021 offseason with the Minnesota Vikings and was most recently with the Washington Football Team practice squad before being released on September 17.

Ksiezarczyk started 39 games at UB and was a first team All-MAC selection in 2019. Prior to joining UB, Ksiezarczyk played his high school football at West Seneca East.

Thankfully, Brad Jones is not running for political office in 2021. But Mr. Jones seems to have become the mouthpiece ...

Schuyler County Public Health will be holding COVID vaccine clinics this Thursday and Friday at the Watkins Glen Community Center ...

State police investigate after woman run down by SUV on Rt. 104 access road

New York State Police say they are investigating after a woman was hit at the State Route 104 access road ...

This year we’re giving candidates seeking office in the Finger Lakes the opportunity to let their voices be heard in ...

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Practice Squad#High School Football#Watkins Glen#American Football#The University At Buffalo#The Atlanta Falcons#The Minnesota Vikings#Ub#Covid#State Route 104
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Compares Dak Prescott To 1 Legendary Quarterback

Earlier this week, former NFL great Brett Favre had an interesting comparison for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback suggested Prescott is a lot like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. How so? Well, according to Favre, Prescott consistently makes the right decisions with the football.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Sean Payton Tonight

Sean Payton can coach some football. The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, despite losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a leg injury in the first half. New Orleans, which was also without Taysom Hill (concussion), rode third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian to a win over...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
On3.com

NCAA announces punishment for NFL assistant coach Charlie Strong

Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Announces Decision On Panthers Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 25-3 loss against the New York Giants. However, it doesn’t look like Matt Rhule plans to make the move permanent. In his postgame press conference, the Panthers head coach maintained that Darnold would be the...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Made Notable Trade Offer To Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy