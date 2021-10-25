Bills sign Buffalo native Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad

The Bills added tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk to the team’s practice squad on Monday. Ksiezarczyk is a native of West Seneca and played his college football at the University at Buffalo.

Ksiezarczyk joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons. He spent the 2021 offseason with the Minnesota Vikings and was most recently with the Washington Football Team practice squad before being released on September 17.

Ksiezarczyk started 39 games at UB and was a first team All-MAC selection in 2019. Prior to joining UB, Ksiezarczyk played his high school football at West Seneca East.

