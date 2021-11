Doyle did not have a reception on his only target in Sunday's win over Houston. Doyle's role in the offense continues to shrink. He went out for a pass on nine pays for a season-low 29 percent of snaps. Even though the Colts were playing with a large lead, Doyle's usage in the passing game is sparse with just five targets over his last four games. He's fallen behind Mo Alie-Cox among the receiving options at tight end and mostly is being used for blocking.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO