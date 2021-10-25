CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2-Point Conversion: Home Sweet Home For Bucs

Pewter Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for Scott Reynolds’ 2-Point Conversion post-game column, which features two statements, two questions and two predictions based on the latest Bucs game. Tampa Bay wins again at home, 38-3, over an over-matched Chicago Bears team. Todd Bowles’ defense harassed rookie quarterback Justin Fields into three interceptions and sacked him...

www.pewterreport.com

NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
CBS Boston

Ryan Shazier Says Tom Brady’s Comment On Defensive Players Was ‘Ignorant’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football this week to have a little fun. He ended up hurting some feelings. The quarterback made a lighthearted comment — mostly in jest — about defensive players not being smart enough to play on offense. “Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms? I mean, you wonder why they play defense, and after about two minutes, you go, ‘Yup, they can never be an offensive player,'” Brady said. “So, you know, defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car, you know? Just get...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery. “Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter. Gisele then decided to...
NFL
FanSided

Saints’ Demario Davis trolls Skip Bayless after beating Tom Brady, Bucs

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis trolled FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless after he defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints have gotten the better of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular-season once Tom Brady joined the team. FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless was ever so confident that Buccaneers would emerge with the victory on Sunday.
NFL
Pewter Report

WATCH: Brain Cancer Survivor Reeb Shares Experience With Brady

As exciting as the Bucs’ 38-3 win over the Bears was last Sunday, the best part of the day was a moment shared by 10-year old brain cancer survivor Noah Reeb and quarterback Tom Brady. An illness like that is scary at any age, but for it to occur to...
NFL
Pewter Report

WATCH: Brady Joins The Manningcast On MNF

Any time that Tom Brady and the Manning brothers get together, it’s usually content gold. That was once again the case when the Bucs’ quarterback joined Peyton and Eli Manning on their Monday night show “The Manningcast” while watching the Seattle Seahawks host Tampa Bay’s opponent in Week 8, the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
Pewter Report

Arians, Bucs Players Excited To Face QB Winston

Sunday’s road game against the Saints matters a great deal for the Bucs in the NFC South standings. But outside of that, it’s the first time that Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will start against the team that drafted him first overall in 2015. We all know the story by now....
NFL

