(Holyoke & Worcester, MA) - The Cougars soccer team has worked extremely hard throughout the 2021 season, earning several positive results along the way. Holyoke has had a tall task to overcome this year, playing with a roster comprised of just 12 athletes. The Cougars put forth two of their strongest performances of the season in their last two matchups, keeping the games very close and falling by just a goal in each contest.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO