CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Saudi Arabian mining giant Ma'aden reports 19,549% net profit growth in third quarter

By Vladimir Basov
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company explained that reasons...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Exchange operator Cboe reports 9% jump in third-quarter profit

(Reuters) – Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday reported a 9% jump in third-quarter profit, bolstered by strong performance across business segments and robust demand for its data and access products. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $120 million, or $1.12 per share, for the quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Glencore upgrades it profit guidance

(Kitco News) - Glencore (GLEN:LSE) upgraded its profit forecast for the current year and said it expects underlying profit (adjusted EBIT) to exceed its US$2.2bn-US$3.2bn a year long-term guidance range. The firm said its asset base has performed in line with expectations and full-year production guidance remains unchanged. Glencore is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Houston Chronicle

LyondellBasell posts third-quarter profit

LyondellBasell, with dual headquarters in Houston and Rotterdam, on Friday said profit and revenues rose in the third quarter. The chemical company said it made $1.76 billion in the third quarter, compared with a $114 million profit during the same period a year earlier. Revenue nearly doubled, to $12.7 billion from $6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Mining Equipment#Saudi Arabian
kitco.com

African Gold Group achieves key permitting milestone in Mali

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, the ESIA marks a key milestone in the permitting process and is the...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
kitco.com

More M&A and two junior take-over candidates to consider

With the mining complex attempting to create a sustainable bottom since the beginning of Q4, the M&A space also began to perk up recently. Once the high-profile Agnico-Eagle/Kirkland Lake Gold "merger of equals" deal was announced at the tail-end of Q3, I suggested the possibility of these issues being related in my October 1st column, along with sparking more M&A activity in the near-term.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Saudi Arabia
Vindy.com

Premier Financial reports net income growth for 3rd quarter

YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Financial Corp., the Defiance-based holding company of Premier Bank, reported net income of $28.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.7 million over the same quarter last year. For the nine months that ended Sept. 30, net income was $100.7 million compared to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

NatWest shares drop despite beating pre-tax profit expectations

NatWest was unable to cross the hurdles that the market had set for it despite shooting through expectations in the third quarter of the year.Following strong results from its peers, the bank did not impress shareholders with a pre-tax operating profit that was nearly 60% higher than analysts had predicted.Shares in the company dropped by 4.5% as markets opened on Friday, despite these seemingly strong results.“Having seen decent numbers from Lloyds and Barclays, expectations were high for NatWest Group’s third quarter numbers today,” said CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson.“NatWest’s share price has been a notable outperformer so far...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Top 10 largest copper mining companies in Q2 2021 - report

(Kitco News) - Codelco was the largest copper mining company in the world in Q2 2021 (based on attributable copper tonnes). Top 10 copper miners produced 2,255 thousand tonnes of copper in Q2 2021, 3% more than a year before. Kitco ranked the top 10 largest copper mining companies worldwide...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Weak Q3 and mixed 2022 guidance overshadow Saipem's new plan

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Weak quarterly results and mixed 2022 guidance overshadowed a new business plan from Saipem (SPMI.MI) on Thursday, sending shares in the Italian energy services group down more than 8%. In the first strategy plan under CEO Francesco Caio, Saipem said it expected to start growing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Russia's Sberbank reports record profit in Q3

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Thursday reported a record net profit of 348.3 billion roubles ($4.9 billion) for the third quarter but raised provisions as it classified assets of its subsidiary in Ukraine as restricted. Sberbank has been reporting robust quarterly results this year thanks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Check Point Software raises 2021 estimates after Q3 beat

JERUSALEM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP.O) beat estimates with a slight gain in third-quarter net profit and raised its 2021 estimates amid rapid growth in its consolidated cyber security platform and cloud protection products. Israel-based Check Point on Thursday said it earned $1.65 per diluted share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Operational woes ding Newmont, lowers guidance

The world's largest gold miner, Newmont (TSE:NGT), said today it produced 1.45 million attributable ounces of gold during Q3. The all-in-sustaining-cost was $1,120 per ounce. The company said it generated $1.1 billion of cash from continuing operations and $735 million of free cash flow. Gold production in Q3 was the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Edorado Gold increases guidance

Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD) said today that gold production totaled 125,459 ounces in Q3 2021, a decrease of 8% from Q3 2020 production of 136,922 ounces driven by a planned shift to lower-grade ore at Kisladag. Overall, production was better than expected. "Gold production in the quarter increased 8% over Q2...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Mastercard profit beats as easing pandemic curbs lift cross-border spending

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc (MA.N) reported better-than-expected profit for the fourth consecutive quarter on Thursday, as easing of pandemic-era restrictions drove a healthy recovery in cross-border spending and lifted domestic spending. Shares were up nearly 3% at $345 in premarket trading. After more than a year of staying...
MARKETS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

ATI returns to profitability in the third quarter

Allegheny Technologies Inc. swung to a profit in the third quarter amid a continuing rebound in the aerospace market and the end of a 3½ month labor strike in the company’s specialty rolled products unit. The Pittsburgh-based specialty metals producer earned $48.7 million vs. a loss of $49.2 million in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
101.9 KELO-FM

Brazil’s Vale reports quarterly net profit $3.9 billion

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian miner Vale reported on Thursday third quarter net profit $3.9 billion, below analyst forecasts of $6.2 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $6.9 billion. (Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy