Public Health

Bill would require COVID vaccine for NY school kids, pending federal approval

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a COVID vaccine for children 5-11 appears headed for federal approval, a new bill would require all New York students to be vaccinated in order to attend school. The bill, introduced last week by Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, D-Bronx, would add COVID vaccines to the list of inoculations that students must...

