Google is rolling out its new smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, along with Pixel Pass, a new subscription service, The Verge reported. Pixel Pass includes access to premium versions of YouTube and YouTube Music, as well as Google Play Pass and 200GB of Google One cloud storage, according to the report. The service is available to U.S. customers and will also allow them to pay for their Pixel phones in monthly installments. An extra year of warranty coverage above the standard one-year manufacturer warranty is also included.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO