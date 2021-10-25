Week 7 Bold Predictions: Saints at Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints may have survived the fiery comeback attempt of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it came with a huge cost: star QB Jameis Winston. Winston suffered a scary leg injury during the first quarter of the Week 8 contest after a tackle from Devin White. As seen in the video replays of the play, the Saints QB awkwardly twisted his leg as he fell down. He had to be carted off the field and did not return, with Trevor Siemian replacing him.
Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach was not happy about his team’s lackluster performance on Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. Tom Brady and the shorthanded Bucs chose the wrong night to get sloppy as the hosting Saints made the most out of almost every error the defending champs had en route to a huge 36-27 win.
Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
HOUSTON -- Tell us how you really feel, Brandin Cooks. The Houston Texans officially agreed to terms that would send running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for what TexansDaily.com sources say can be expected to be later round picks. Cooks is unhappy. Given that he's...
Leonard Fournette and CJ Gardner-Johnson had to be separated after the Saints-Bucs game on Sunday. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 36-27 in a surprise as the Saints rallied despite Jameis Winston getting hurt. They sealed the game on a pick-six by PJ Williams in the final two minutes (video here).
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees was asked Sunday night during NBC's broadcast of the Vikings-Cowboys game if he was willing to consider a mid-season return to the Saints after quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an injury. Brees seemed to laugh off the suggestion when Mike Tirico posed the...
The New Orleans Saints notched a major upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but likely lost Jameis Winston in the process. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played in place of Winston (knee injury) and Taysom Hill (concussion).
The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
The New Orleans Saints might’ve escaped Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a win, but tensions were high throughout the contest. Things nearly boiled over when starting quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith got into a shouting match on the sidelines. After an unsuccessful pass attempt...
On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
The Seahawks suffered a costly loss on Monday night against the Saints. It will cost two of their players a little extra, it turns out. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been fined $6,949 for unnecessary roughness. At least cornerback Marshon Lattimore got hit with a more substaintial fine. Tight end Gerald Everett was also fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
After missing the last two games due to personal reasons, Calvin Ridley surprisingly announced he’s stepping away from football. As a result, the Atlanta Falcons lose their star wide receiver for the season. However, New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas left a heartfelt message to Ridley. The Saints star...
The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
