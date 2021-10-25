CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Rams Trade LB Kenny Young to Broncos

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGky0_0ccBH5xB00

The NFL trade deadline is nearing and the Rams have just dipped their toes into making moves.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams are trading linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

This move comes by surprise given how well Young has played this season. In seven games, he's totaled 46 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

Young was due $2.18 million this season, so the Rams will clear that off the books, which could also indicate that another move is soon to follow.

The Rams drafted linebacker Ernest Jones in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and this move will presumably allow the rookie more playing time.

Jalen Ramsey Draws Comparison to Deion Sanders From Texans HC David Culley

Texans coach David Culley delivers strong praise to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

2 hours ago

Giants Sign S J.R. Reed Off Rams Practice Squad | Team Tracker

The Rams will be without a top practice squad option moving forward.

4 hours ago

Sean McVay Weighs in on the Potential Role of LB Ernest Jones Following Kenny Young Trade

What kind of role will Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones see in the weeks ahead?

9 hours ago

The Broncos will be Young's third team across three seasons, coming from the Baltimore Ravens prior to landing in L.A. three years ago.

Denver has encountered a surplus of injuries at linebacker so the move to acquire Young indicates an effort to fill the void.

More from Ram Digest:

  • Rams Release Tribute Video for Jared Goff & Michael Brockers' Return to L.A.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller injury update is bad news for Broncos fans

After starting the season to an impressive 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have lost four straight games. Things appear to be getting worse before they get better, as Von Miller’s injury update is troubling for this franchise. According to the Denver Post, Von Miller has missed three consecutive practices due...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
David Culley
Person
Ernest Jones
Person
Kenny Young
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 8 at Texans

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 8 with a 6-1 record as they move their attention forward to a road matchup against the 1-6 Houston Texans. Despite the Rams' record indicating they've been one of the league's top teams, they've also had a few close calls. While they've ultimately won six of their first seven contests, coach Sean McVay has demanded a more efficient start to games after their recent showings in the first quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Texans#Nfl Trade Deadline#American Football#Espn#Giants Sign S#Kenny Young Trade
HollywoodLife

LA Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reveals Why Playing With Tom Brady Would Be A ‘Dream’

While on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted about his love for Tom Brady, the 2022 Super Bowl, and more. It would be a “dream” for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson to play a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady. The Rams athlete, 34, appeared on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26 to chat about his podcast Fade the Booth, the 2022 Super Bowl set to take place in LA, and his dream quarterbacks to throw the ol’ pigskin around with.
NFL
RamDigest

Should the Rams Consider Signing CB Tre Flowers?

The Los Angeles Rams placed starting cornerback Darious Williams on injured reserve Tuesday evening, meaning he'll miss at least three games as a result of an ankle sprain suffered in Week 5. In place of the injured Williams, the Rams have just three other cornerbacks on their 53-man roster: Jalen...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
RamDigest

Rams WR DeSean Jackson Opens Up About the Divide Between Him & the Eagles

California native DeSean Jackson returned home to his Southern California roots when he joined the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. But in doing so, Jackson still hasn't forgotten how things ended during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that selected him with the 49th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams RB Jake Funk Exits Game With Hamstring Injury

Los Angeles Rams running back and kick returner Jake Funk has been ruled out for the remainder of the Week 6 game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. Funk returned a kick early in the first quarter for an 18-yard pick-up. During the week, a team spokesman...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams at Giants Week 6: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road for their second consecutive road trip in Week 6 as they take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Rams have gotten off to a phenomenal start offensively, registering the second-most points scored through the first five weeks of play. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has taken the offense to a place that coach Sean McVay had hoped of when he and general manager Les Snead pulled the trigger on the offseason trade and their new passer has delivered early on.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Week 6 Inactives at Giants

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 6 looking for their fifth victory of the season against the New York Giants. While the Giants will be short-handed as a result of injuries to key starters, any cross country road trip presents a difficult task at hand and the Rams will look to overcome that.
NFL
RamDigest

Matthew Stafford Details Why Each Week it Looks Like He's Targeting a New WR

Early on it appeared quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were going to be the tandem that took the Rams' passing game to new heights. And while they still rank toward the top of the league in many offensive categories, there has been a slight drop-off in recent weeks in comparison to the historic pace they began the year on.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams RB Jake Funk, TE Johnny Mundt to Miss Remainder of Season

The Los Angeles Rams came away with a convincing win over the New York Giants in Week 6, but they also suffered significant injuries to two players on offense. Coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that running back Jake Funk and tight end Johnny Mundt will miss the remainder of the season. Funk tore his hamstring and Mundt tore his ACL, which will land both of them on injured reserve.
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
330
Followers
491
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy