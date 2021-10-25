Grady County employees could receive ARPA funds

Some Grady County employees who worked during the pandemic may be eligible for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

David Floyd is providing legal advice to the Grady County Commissioners in the expenditures and tracking of the ARPA funds.

Floyd said the goal is to provide compensation to workers who performed essential duties during the pandemic.

“There’s a recognition that there was a vast segment of the workforce last year, during the pandemic, who did not have the option to social distance, did not have the option to work from home,” Floyd said.

These jobs required employees to work with the public or handle materials for the public during the height of the pandemic and before the availability of vaccines. The eligible timeline is March 15, 2020 to May 4, 2021 during the State of Emergency as declared by Governor Kevin Stitt.

These workers may have lower-pay, hourly-wage jobs and therefore could not afford to miss work, Floyd said.

Retired employees may also be eligible for hours they worked during the pandemic.

There are restrictions. Compensation will not be paid to those who worked from home or who already received a similar form of “hazard pay.”

Employees who are eligible may be issued separate checks, withdrawn from the county’s ARPA fund account.

This is an optional measure several counties are looking into, Floyd said.

The Grady County Commissioners will discuss taking action in early 2022.