(Reply to Laura Hoskins letter in The World recently,) It’s called being an advocate for our kids. Public schools is a place for in-person learning. Only the last 2.5 years has there been any concern with viruses going through schools. If you are a responsible parent, you keep your kids home if they are sick, instead of exposing others. Parents have made this choice this every school year. Why do we need the government telling our schools when to completely shutdown if a couple kids are sick? Shutting down Coquille CJSH for three weeks was an overblown reaction to emotion and fear. Neither the CDC nor OHA even follow that protocol. So yes, parents and students spoke up and demanded the return to in-person learning and sports.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO