NHL

Connor McDavid named NHL’s second star of the week

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, the NHL announced that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been named the league’s second star of the week after a stellar start to the 2021-22 season for the reigning MVP. After scoring six goals and adding seven assists so far this...

oilersnation.com

nhltradetalk.com

McDavid, Draisaitl and Puljujarvi Take Early Lead as NHL’s Best Line

While it’s early in the NHL season, the line of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Jesse Puljujarvi are out to susbstantial lead as the best line in the league. With 22 points combined in three games, the Edmonton Oilers are also 3-0 on the season and looking pretty good in the NHL’s Pacific Division.
NHL
ESPN

Assessing NHL overreactions after first week: Can Connor McDavid score 200 points?

We are nearly a week into the 2021-22 NHL regular season, which is just enough time to start freaking out about teams and players defying or failing to meet expectations. Here's a look a 10 first impressions made since the season started back on Tuesday, and whether they're delusional or harbingers of things to come.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Weekly: McDavid, Smith, Perfect Start & More

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their 2021-22 season on a much better note than 2020-21. They are one of 10 teams undefeated after the first week, and one of six with more than one game played who hasn’t lost. They look to continue their perfect start with three games on tap for this upcoming week, starting with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday for their third game in a row at home to start the season. After that, they travel to the desert and play back-to-back games against the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Analyzing Connor McDavid's one-timer impact on Oilers' power play

When Connor McDavid steps onto the ice for the Oilers, there aren’t many things he can’t do. The offensive dynamo continues to find ways to put his abilities on display every game. And now, he’s looking to add to his arsenal by improving his one-timer. Rather than being the player...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Oilers stars McDavid and Draisaitl big pain to Golden Knights as forecast

At his Friday morning Meet The Press conclave, Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer got right to the heart of the matter with the Edmonton Oilers making their way to The Strip. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. “I can’t...
NHL
San Bernardino County Sun

Ducks can’t keep pace with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, lose to Oilers

Trevor Zegras worked his magic first, sending a clever pass toward an open patch of ice, allowing hard-charging Ducks teammate Kevin Shattenkirk to collect the puck and fire a quick shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith in the opening minutes on Tuesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton. In...
NHL
Arizona Sports

Oilers’ Connor McDavid scores 200th goal in win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals and had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The Oilers were sharp in their first regular season in...
NHL
NHL

McDavid passes 200 NHL goals for Oilers in win against Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Thursday. McDavid has 201 goals in 411 NHL games; only Wayne Gretzky (242 games), Jari Kurri (328), Glenn Anderson (348) reached 200 goals faster in Oilers history.
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid scores two more as Oilers clobber Coyotes, stay perfect

EditorsNote: change to 27 saves in 2nd graf, tweaked 4th graf, adds “the” in final frame. Connor McDavid scored twice in a three-point game and Zach Hyman also scored twice to lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Warren Foegele also scored...
NHL
oilersnation.com

WATCH: Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid scores career goal 200

In his 411th game, Connor McDavid has scored his 200th NHL goal. It came in the second period against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday when he, once again, put the team on his back. Dancing from the blue line down to the right faceoff circle, McDavid fired a quick wrist shot that beat Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look to keep rolling against Flyers

Panthers go for seventh straight win; Blackhawks host Maple Leafs seeking first victory. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Wednesday. Oilers can continue hot start. The...
NHL
oilersnation.com

A Look at the Oilers’ Hot Start

For the second time in three seasons, the Edmonton Oilers are 5-0. They couldn’t have scripted a better start. And now the question is: How well will they play moving forward?. In 2019/2020 they started 5-0, and then went 32-25-9 in their next 66 games. They were in second place...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Baggedmilk on #theLOCKERROOM: Connor McDavid’s Heater, Zach Hyman, and more

Happy Wednesday, Internet friends, and welcome to yet another chapter of your ol’ pal Baggedmilk’s adventures in radio. As I do every week, I jumped on the air with the boys on The Locker Room for a quick segment to talk about the Oilers while also offering my takes on anything else that’s going on in the world.
NHL
oilersnation.com

WWYDW(TE): Predicting Connor McDavid’s Output

Connor McDavid scored 105 points in 56 games last season. In 2016-17, he reached the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career in the team’s 82nd game of the season. In 2021, he reached the 100-point plateau in the team’s 53rd game of the season. Months later, it’s...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilersnation Power Rankings: Week 3

What’s up Nation Citizens?! Another week of Oilers hockey is officially in the books and our boys are sitting at 6-1-0 on the season. Now, I know that the boys faced their first loss of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers (I don’t think anyone actually thought they’d go 82-0) but there are still many positives from this past week.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
markerzone.com

A CURRENT BLACKHAWKS PLAYER OFFERS SOME THOUGHTS ON THE FINDINGS OF THE INVESTIGATION

With Tuesday's release of the findings of the investigation on the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich, along with the aftermath that followed and the resignation of GM Stan Bowman, many within the Blackhawks organization have been rocked just as hard with the information contained in that release as the rest of us.
NHL

