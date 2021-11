The childhood home of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is on the market, but you wouldn’t know it if you read the real estate listing. Washingtonian Magazine first reported this week that advertising for the sale of the mansion in Old Town Alexandria — with an asking price of just under $6 million — includes plenty of facts about the number of bedrooms (6) bathrooms (4.5), along with its square-footage (8,000), but fails to mention the name of its most famous former inhabitant.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO