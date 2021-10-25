CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

NCCC president signs 3-year contract extension

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08THF0_0ccBDHJo00
William J. Murabito

Jason J. Cafarella, chairman of the Niagara County Community College (NCCC) Board of Trustees, has announced that NCCC President William J. Murabito has signed a three-year contract to serve as college president until 2024.

"We are very pleased with the leadership of Dr. Murabito during these challenging times," Cafarella said. "The new contract represents the board’s unanimous and unwavering confidence in President Murabito and the trajectory of the college."

Murabito was appointed president of NCCC in December 2019 after serving as interim president since September of 2017. Murabito has held the role of interim president at SUNY Cobleskill in 2002, Sullivan County Community College in 2011, and SUNY Morrisville in 2013, and as CEO/officer-in-charge at Rockland Community College in 2003.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to continue to contribute to NCCC's growth and prosperity as we enter into its 60th anniversary year," Murabito said. "NCCC is a very special place."

NCCC did not disclose the terms of the contract.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
Niagara County, NY
Education
CBS News

Man with knife on Tokyo train stabs several before starting fire, police say

A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Ceo#Nccc Rrb#Board Of Trustees#Suny Cobleskill#Suny Morrisville
NBC News

2,000 FDNY firefighters take medical leave as vaccine sanctions loom

More than 2,000 New York City firefighters have taken medical leave in the past week as unvaccinated municipal workers face the start of sanctions Monday. Frank Dwyer, deputy commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, said by email that the number of firefighters on medical leave was "very unusual." The department employs roughly 11,000 firefighters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
3K+
Followers
75
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy