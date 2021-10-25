NCCC president signs 3-year contract extension

William J. Murabito

Jason J. Cafarella, chairman of the Niagara County Community College (NCCC) Board of Trustees, has announced that NCCC President William J. Murabito has signed a three-year contract to serve as college president until 2024.

"We are very pleased with the leadership of Dr. Murabito during these challenging times," Cafarella said. "The new contract represents the board’s unanimous and unwavering confidence in President Murabito and the trajectory of the college."

Murabito was appointed president of NCCC in December 2019 after serving as interim president since September of 2017. Murabito has held the role of interim president at SUNY Cobleskill in 2002, Sullivan County Community College in 2011, and SUNY Morrisville in 2013, and as CEO/officer-in-charge at Rockland Community College in 2003.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to continue to contribute to NCCC's growth and prosperity as we enter into its 60th anniversary year," Murabito said. "NCCC is a very special place."

NCCC did not disclose the terms of the contract.