Tom Cherry’s Old Time Radio Show celebrates Halloween this Saturday (October 23, 2021) at the Farmland Community Center! Expect some chills and thrills from a classic episode of Dimension X and a brand new scary tale from Mister Halloween. The cast includes Wendy Carpenter, Sean Orlosky, Bob Green, Katy Wolfe,...
The StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate the season with chilling tales told by home owners, shopkeepers and visitors about unexplained curiosities. The October show will take place Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. in Jonesborough. Appearing on the show is Heritage...
Many breakfast radio shows now have smaller audiences than before the pandemic, according to new figures. Zoe Ball, Greg James, Roman Kemp, Chris Evans and the Today programme are among the shows to have fewer listeners than the last time ratings were measured. The drop can be partly explained by...
For this year’s Halloween, Dracula’s Castle is writing history by summoning from the realm of legend an epic NFT! This super rare drop is the single NFT with Dracula’s Castle that uniquely embodies Dracula in the iconic castle in Transylvania, shot with the latest 360 3D technology. What’s inside the...
As these figures show, live radio plays a unique role in people’s daily lives despite the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past 18 months, with listeners coming to our national stations for company, information and escapism." — Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer. The new figures for Quarter...
Amazon is working on a Clubhouse clone with the ability to include music in real-time. “Project Mic,” as the app is being called internally, lands somewhere between Clubhouse’s casual conversational spaces and a live podcasting app. The new app will be marketed as a way for anyone at all to record and distribute a live radio show, even with music. The Verge reports that Project Mic’s ultimate goal is to “democratize and reinvent the radio.”
Longtime Cleveland radio talk show host Mike Trivisonno has died. He was 74 years old. WTAM Radio 1100 AM, where "Triv" had a regular program, announced his death Thursday. Trivisonno, a Cleveland native, began his talk radio career in 1986. The station said that since his days as “Mr. Know-it-All,”...
Students as young as 13 at a Shropshire college created their own action-packed 15-minute live radio show. The radio broadcast by form three students at Acton Burnell-based Concord College attracted 21 Hong Kong listeners as well as nine from Nigeria and 21 from the UK. The 24 students even received...
R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
One thing about Ashanti, she’s going to travel and go ALL OUT as the undisputed Queen of Vacays who celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas where she appeared to really enjoy herself while basking in sun-splashed paradise. A year after living her best life in Saint John’s, Antigua and...
David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
Now that Leticia Cline is dating American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, the world is discovering just how talented and versatile the rider, model, mother, councilwoman and contractor is. Since finally making her relationship with Wolfe public, Cline has been at the forefront of everyone’s feed with her picturesque adventures and recent remodeling updates. Somehow, between all of her various jobs, passions and hobbies, Cline has still found time to construct a shop with her own two hands.
Known for their rambling vlogs and kitchen floor drama, Trisha came out as non-binary in April. They've been unafraid to explore their identity, though they've received criticism for their approach in their 2019 vlog entries. They've previously identified as male. But after exploring more about their identity, they eventually settled...
Those who follow and are familiar with actor Kal Penn know that he's an accomplished actor on TV and film (House, Designated Survivor, the Harold and Kumar film franchise), and that he spent two years working in the White House for the Obama administration. What most may not know is...
Once you find your go-to look and have it nailed, it’s understandable that you’ll just stick with it. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? Except, when you’re a celebrity. Celebs tend to switch up their looks more frequently than I change my mind when trying to decide what...
Dave Grohl’s memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is published today, October 5, and among its many entertaining stories is an account of a memorable dinner the Foo Fighters’ frontman held for AC/DC and Paul McCartney in 2015, which ended with the superstar musicians and their partners dancing to a live jazz band.
Selena Gomez shows off her cool fall fashion while heading to a waiting car following an interview in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 28). The 29-year-old actress was surrounded by her team while promoting a slew of projects she’s involved in right now, including Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, as well as her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, and what’s next on the roster for Rare Beauty.
Comments / 0