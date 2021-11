If you plan on going to the Chillicothe Quarterfinal softball game at Holden on Wednesday, you will need to get your ticket online ahead of time. Chillicothe High School Principal Dan Nagel says to get your tickets, you must go online to MSHSAA.org and click on the “hometown ticketing” banner near the top right side of the MSHSAA Homepage. Select “Class 3” and “Fall Softball” then select “Get Tickets” for class 3 quarterfinal 4 Holden vs Chillicothe.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO