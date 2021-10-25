CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When David Lee Roth Forayed Into Pop on ‘Goin’ Crazy!’

By Bryan Rolli
 7 days ago
Following his kitschy Crazy From the Heat covers EP, David Lee Roth made a triumphant return to blustering hard rock on his debut full-length Eat 'Em and Smile — and foreshadowed his next stylistic departure with the poppy single "Goin' Crazy!" Eat 'Em and Smile gets off to a...

