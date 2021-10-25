When David Lee Roth Forayed Into Pop on ‘Goin’ Crazy!’

Wanna hit those classic David Lee Roth high notes? Singer Jeff Scott Soto says you’ll have to blow your voice out to get it just right. Soto (Journey, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Yyngwie Malmsteen, Sons of Apollo) recalled his appearance on the 1999 Van Halen tribute album Little Guitars – A Tribute To Van Halen during a recent interview with KNAC.COM. Soto sang on the track “So This Is Love?”, which also featured Blues Saraceno on guitar, Eric Singer (KISS, Alice Cooper) on drums and Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder) on bass. As Van Halen fans know, the original Van Halen recording from 1981 features some classic Roth high notes. Soto said, in order to be as true to the original vocals as possible, he had to “blow out” his vocal chords prior to recording.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO