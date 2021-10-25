Dalton, Murray football games moved to Thursday because of officials shortage

Photo by Dan Phelan Dalton High School's Journey Boston directs a teammate in a 55-42 loss to Douglas County Friday. Dan Phelan Images 2021 Dan Phelan

The Dalton High School and Murray County High School football games originally scheduled for Friday will be played Thursday due to a shortage of high school football officials.

Dalton High School athletics director Jeff McKinney said the Catamounts' game against Paulding County in Dallas will be played Thursday at 7:30 p.m. because of the shortage. Murray County's game at Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe will be played at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Indians' head coach and athletics director Chad Brewer said the game was the one chosen among Region 6-3A contests to be moved to Thursday because of a shortage of officiating crews in the Northwest Georgia Football Officials Association.

Thursday's game is the season finale for Murray County (1-8, 0-7 Region 6-3A), while Dalton (1-7, 0-6 Region 5-6A) concludes its season Nov. 5 against East Paulding.

Murray County squares off against winless LFO (0-8, 0-6 Region 6-3A), while Dalton plays against another team that has yet to get a Region 5-6A win, Paulding County (2-6, 0-5 Region 5-6A).

Both teams come into their Thursday games looking to break a winless streak. Murray has dropped eight straight after a season-opening win over Southeast Whitfield, while Dalton is on a six-game skid after a win over Ridgeland in the season's second week.