On Friday, October 1st, pharmaceutical company Merck announced molnupiravir, an antiviral pill that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in patients with Covid-19. The pills were developed from the template of an influenza vaccine and are to be taken by patients who test positive for Covid-19. If approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the pill will be the first Covid-19 treatment that won’t have to be administered intravenously through an IV or infusion.

