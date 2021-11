Though consumer spending has rebounded since the dark days of 2020, one major investor is betting that it won't be enough to save retail real estate's laggards. Daniel McNamara, whose hedge fund betting against shopping malls returned more than double its investment over a four-month period last year, is launching a new fund based on the same strategy for the year ahead, Bloomberg reports. McNamara's success last year came working for a division of MatlinPatterson, wherein his fund MP Securitized Credit Partners shorted an index of commercial mortgage-backed securities with heavy exposure to malls and produced a 119% return from its launch in February of 2020 to its closure in May.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO