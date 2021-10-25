CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio printed 35,000 wrong Wright Brothers license plates

ODD Wright Flyer Wrong Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, unveiled the new "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio's new license plate failed to take off after the illustration of a banner in flight was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ first plane. The new plate’s banner reads “Birthplace of Aviation.” The banner should have been trailing behind the plane but was attached to the front. (Jessie Balmert/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) (Jessie Balmert)

COLUMBUS, OHIO — (AP) — Ohio printed out 35,000 new license plates before realizing a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers' historic first plane, the Wright Flyer.

State officials acknowledged the error immediately after the new plates were unveiled on Thursday, releasing a photo of the corrected plate. But a state spokesperson said on Friday that 35,000 plates were already printed, WBNS-TV reported.

“We will recycle the 35,000 plates that had been printed. It is too early to know about if there will be any additional cost,” said Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications with the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The new license plate illustrates both the rural and urban parts of Ohio with a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation” draped across the horizon. But the banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane, was attached to its front.

The corrected plates are scheduled to be released Dec. 29.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WBNS-TV.

