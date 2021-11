South River Baptist Church once again hosted its Fall Festival this weekend with food, games, candy and fellowship for the whole family. “It is an incredible day, wonderful beautiful weather, thousands of people, far more than expected, to be honest with you, but it’s just a great day of families enjoying themselves, kids enjoying themselves, and we get to show them the love of the Lord, so it’s a great thing,” the Rev. Chris Thompson said.

