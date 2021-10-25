Cahaba Valley Fire District looks toward future

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People who live along the water in Baltimore County spent the day cleaning up. High water overnight caused major flooding in several roads and some homes. Nearly all that water is gone now. People prepared for this storm for days before it came. “This is the calm after the storm,” Larry Starr of Edgemere said. It took brooms, shovels and a lot of heavy lifting to get things back to normal in Edgemere. “I wish these events didn’t happen, but we can’t control mother nature,” Daniel Toland of Edgemere said. Major flooding closed roads and caused damage in Sparrows Point, Millers Island and...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO