Cahaba Valley Fire District looks toward future

Due to a long history of structural racism, employment discrimination, and economic exploitation, Black workers face longer rates of unemployment both during the peak of recessions and economic recovery. Throughout the year and a half of the pandemic-induced economic downturn, DC has consistently held the highest Black unemployment rate and the largest Black-white unemployment ratio in the nation.[1] Historic wealth deprivation and imposed inequality has left Black businessowners with unequal access to the capital needed to withstand the pandemic, leading to higher rates of Black business closure.[2] This toolkit analyzes District investments with a particular eye toward how they benefit Black workers and businessowners.
