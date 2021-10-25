CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cahaba Valley Fire District looks toward future

By LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
280living.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans to implement the Cahaba Valley Fire District’s 2020-25 Strategic Plan are now on hold following a special election vote at the end of August. The plan was created after a 2019 survey in which residents in the district were invited to share their thoughts and ideas for the future. After...

280living.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakenewsonline.com

Fire District hopes to expand service

Voters in the Osage Beach Fire Protection District will have a chance Tuesday to make a difference in the future of the OBFPD. There are only two issues on the Nov. 2 special election ballot, both dealing with how the OBFPD hopes to address improving response time and providing a new level of medical emergency care.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
cheyennecity.org

West Edge District: Honoring the Past to Pave the Future

CHEYENNE – When thinking of Cheyenne’s history, one can point to our western roots, military, and railroad heritage. It can also be said that Cheyenne bolsters a strong industrial history as well. Cheyenne’s industrial roots of the early twentieth century remain visible today, most notably in the West Edge District....
CHEYENNE, WY
Chronicle

Two Candidates Look to Win Open Seat on Board for Lewis County Fire District 6

Two candidates are running for a six-year term on the Lewis County Fire District 6 Board of Commissioners, which covers Adna and parts of Chehalis. Since incumbent position 1 commissioner Jeri Lux did not file for reelection, the three-person board is set to see two new faces, as the board is still working to appoint someone to serve the remainder of Commissioner Travis McGregor’s term. McGregor resigned from the board in July.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
280living.com

Expanded trail system in works for north Shelby County

Residents will soon have an expanded trail system in north Shelby County. In August, the county closed on two properties along Shelby County 41 and Shelby County 43 to provide more outdoor recreational opportunities for residents along the U.S. 280 corridor. Another county park will be built on 750 acres...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Fire#Firefighters#Accreditation#Weather#Cvfd
thedailyreporter.com

Union City goes on portable generators in system overhaul

Two large 2-megawatt diesel generators will power the entire village of Union City for one to two weeks beginning Nov. 6. Village Manager Chris Mathis said it will require a half hour power outage beginning at 9 a.m. for the temporary change over to take place. “The village is ready...
UNION CITY, MI
brownwoodnews.com

Brookesmith ISD looking forward to the future

Welcome to Brookesmith, Texas. Many people in Brown County have never even been here, yet this community has been around for at least 120 years. History shows that present-day Brookesmith was named Serville until it was changed to Brookesmith in 1902. Serville was a very common French name in 1880’s Louisiana. In fact, there is a large region in France with that very name. So, it’s conceivable that Brookesmith had some French connections.
BROOKESMITH, TX
280living.com

Hoover Public Library dedicates new services at East 59 Cafe in Lee Branch

Officials gather at the East 59 Cafe in The Village at Lee Branch for the dedication of a new Hoover Public Library remote locker service on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. From left are Hoover Councilman Casey Middlebrooks, state Rep. Arnold Mooney, Hoover Public Library Director Amanda Borden, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover Public Library Technology Coordinator Carrie Steinmehl.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Marietta Times

Betsey Mills Club making renovations with eye toward the future

For the last 100 years, The Betsey Mills Club has helped women and children have a safe space. Now, the spaces are being renovated to better assist the community. Kerry Jean Waddle, who has been executive director for the last two years, said they decided to renovate when life started to come back after COVID.
MARIETTA, OH
280living.com

Chamber’s Minute By The Shelby County Chamber - November 2021

The Shelby County Chamber is an indispensable resource for our investors and the business community. We develop relationships with community organizations committed to planning for and improving our county’s future and strategically and continually seek and implement innovative and creative ways for our investors to succeed in business. The chamber...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
dcfpi.org

The District Moves Toward a More Inclusive Economy for Black Workers, Communities, and Businessowners

Due to a long history of structural racism, employment discrimination, and economic exploitation, Black workers face longer rates of unemployment both during the peak of recessions and economic recovery. Throughout the year and a half of the pandemic-induced economic downturn, DC has consistently held the highest Black unemployment rate and the largest Black-white unemployment ratio in the nation.[1] Historic wealth deprivation and imposed inequality has left Black businessowners with unequal access to the capital needed to withstand the pandemic, leading to higher rates of Black business closure.[2] This toolkit analyzes District investments with a particular eye toward how they benefit Black workers and businessowners.
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Residents Clean Up The Debris Left From The Major Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People who live along the water in Baltimore County spent the day cleaning up. High water overnight caused major flooding in several roads and some homes. Nearly all that water is gone now. People prepared for this storm for days before it came. “This is the calm after the storm,” Larry Starr of Edgemere said. It took brooms, shovels and a lot of heavy lifting to get things back to normal in Edgemere. “I wish these events didn’t happen, but we can’t control mother nature,” Daniel Toland of Edgemere said. Major flooding closed roads and caused damage in Sparrows Point, Millers Island and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Bus Drivers reach an agreement, return to work Monday

Calvert County Public Schools met with representatives from the Calvert County bus contractors, bus drivers, and representatives of the Calvert County Government to reach an agreement. The new agreement will include an hourly increase at all levels of experience and a guaranteed number of hours per day effective this calendar year.  All Calvert County Public School […] The post Calvert Bus Drivers reach an agreement, return to work Monday appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy