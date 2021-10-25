CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enter to Win Tickets to See America at the Tobin Center on November 14th

By Johnnie Walker
kono1011.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter now for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to see America: 50th Anniversary,...

www.kono1011.com

audacy.com

Enter To Win Elvis Costello Tickets

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elvis Costello & The Imposters in a 93XRT Show at The Chicago Theatre on November 3, 2021. For The Elvis Costello November 3, 2021 Online Ticket giveaway you can enter starting 04:00pm CT on October 18, 2021 until 11:59pm CT on October 24, 2021 by going to wxrt.com/contest, clicking on the “Enter To Win Elvis Costello November 3, 2021 Tickets” Giveaway link, and completely filling out the entry form. On or about October 25th at 9:00am CT, up to two (2) winners will be selected, subject to verification of eligibility. Two (2) verified winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Elvis Costello & The Imposters at The Chicago Theatre on November 3, 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
wedr.com

Win tickets to see “Eternals”!

99 JAMZ is giving you the opportunity to win Fandango movie pass codes to be one of the first to watch Marvel Studios’ “Eternals”, in theaters November 5th. Just listen to 99 JAMZ to win a chance to get a special look at the MCU’s newest Super Heroes!. NO PURCH....
MOVIES
Alexa
knoxvillewolf.com

Win Brantley Gilbert Tickets

Carrie Underwood has a new hit with Jason Aldean in “If I Didn’t Love You,” and…. Royal Caribbean just announced details for what they are calling the “Ultimate World Cruise.” It will…. There’s a new BBC Culture poll, and it’s clocked what they say are the “Best Television…. Your pup...
LIFESTYLE
CHICAGO READER

Win TWO tickets to see Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Celebrate with us by winning something for you! 50 Days of Reader Giving runs until November 19. Today we’re giving away TWO pairs of tickets to see Alvin Ailey American Dance at the Auditorium Theater! Witness the deeply passionate spirit of dance for yourself!. The sooner you enter, the greater...
CHICAGO, IL
chattanoogapulse.com

Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Ashley McBryde November 13th At The Tivoli Theatre

NPR celebrates Ashley McBryde as an artist that “has found an audience by relentlessly touring, being so relatable to country fans of all kinds…she sings these songs that are classic, but they’re also rock ‘n’ roll…and they touch the heart of the heartland,” while POLLSTAR declares the four-time GRAMMY nominee “did it the old-fashioned way: grinding out dates, writing songs about women being counted out for not fitting the mold.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WITF

Win Tickets to see Bill Maher at the Hershey Theatre

Enter to win a pair of FREE tickets to see Bill Maher at Hershey Theatre – Sunday, November 14 at 7pm!. For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations.
thenew93q.com

Win tickets to see Alabama Nov 7th

ALABAMA with The Frontmen Of Country Featuring Larry Stewart (Of Restless Heart), Richie McDonald (Formerly Of Lonestar) & Tim Rushlow (Formerly Of Little Texas) Nov 7th at the Toyota Center. Toyota Center is excited to welcome multi-platinum selling country rock group Alabama on November 7. The legendary group have announced...
ALABAMA STATE
SFStation.com

Win Two Tickets to See Acid Pauli on Halloween

Acid Pauli performs on Halloween – October 31st at Public Works. * By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to SF Station’s e-mail list. Must be 21+ to enter. Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via either e-mail or text. SF Station takes privacy very seriously, and we guarantee e-mail addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Win tickets to see Coldplay at The Linc

MMR VIPs – enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Coldplay on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field. Be sure you are signed up and opted-in for MMR VIP Emails in order to qualify to win. Tickets on sale Friday 10/22/21 at 10am....
LIFESTYLE
105.7 The Hawk

Win Tickets To See Comedian Ron White In Atlantic City

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White is a classic storyteller, who rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon. Being one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America, Ron White will take the stage at Ovation Hall this Summer 2022. Don’t miss this Grammy-nominated comedian and actor stop in Atlantic City on Monday, June 6th. Tickets are on Sale Friday, October 29 - 10 am at theoceanac.com. You can also win a pair of tickets below, just enter your information!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
qrockonline.com

Win Theory of a Deadman Tickets!

Listen to Dawn in the afternoons all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Theory of a Deadman!. She will be giving them away every afternoon with the 4 o’clock 4play. Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com. The 4-Oclock 4-Play is brought to you...
LIFESTYLE
WQAD

Enter to win tickets to Disney on Ice Mickey's Search Party

Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell through immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and singalong with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories with your whole family during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an allout celebration!
LIFESTYLE
97.9 WGRD

Win Tickets to See the Rolling Stones in Detroit

The Rolling Stones are bringing their 'No Filter' Tour to Detroit's Ford Field on Monday, November 15, 2021 and we want to send you to the show. There are two ways to win your way into the show with GRD. First, be listening to the Free Beer and Hot Wings...
DETROIT, MI
kblx.com

Win Tickets: George Lopez

WEEK OF 10/25: Win tickets this week during the Hit List at 6:55am. • LISTEN every morning during the Hit List at 6:55am with The Dream Team in the Morning. • CALL 855-762-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25, WINS tickets to the OMG Hi! Comedy...
SAN JOSE, CA
94.5 PST

Enter to Win Tickets to See Swedish House Mafia in Philly

You could win a pair of tickets to see Swedish House Mafia at the Wells Fargo Center in August 2022!. They'll be in Philly for their Paradise Again Tour. Tickets go on sale on October 29 at 10 am, but you can win a pair BEFORE you can buy them. Just enter to win below.
MUSIC

