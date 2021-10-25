Gov. Hogan Outlines Plan To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19, Pushes Booster Shots As Key Metrics Decline

OAKLAND (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Alameda County on Wednesday getting his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Newsom was one of the nearly 15 million people whose first dose was the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People who are 18 and older and who got Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot, as long they were vaccinated two or more months ago. So, on Wednesday, Newsom got the Moderna vaccine booster. Winter is coming. Get your booster. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 26, 2021 Health experts say people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can mix and match their booster, either getting the Pfizer or Moderna version. According to the CDC, adults who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine only need to get a booster at this time if they are 65 years or older – or if they live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, or if they work or live in high-risk settings.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO