Gov. Hogan Outlines Plan To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19, Pushes Booster Shots As Key Metrics Decline

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday said the state is preparing to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children against COVID-19 in anticipation of CDC authorization of vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds. Formal approval from the CDC is expected within the next two weeks, according to...

