The New York Yankees have several big decisions they need to make this off-season, ranging from solving the shortstop position to adding starting pitching talent. General manager Brian Cashman only has so much money to spend, but we should expect an aggressive strategy after a disappointing 2021 season where the Yankees couldn’t push past the Wild Card. Significant injuries held the team back once again, as the starting rotation was beaten down, and the team lost DJ LeMahieu in the final days of the regular season.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO