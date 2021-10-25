Not having a home doesn't mean you can't vote, here's how to register

This past Monday, Oct. 25, I was signed up to speak on behalf of the San Mateo County District Lines Advisory Commission (fancy name for the redistricting commission) at the Daly City Council Meeting. Fifty-five people raised their hands to give public comment, and they each got two minutes to speak. Unfortunately for me, public comment for nonagenda business is until the end of the meeting, and unbeknownst to me, the Jefferson Union High School District was presenting the preliminary plan for the redevelopment of the Serramonte Del Rey campus. My first thought was, “never mind, I’m not sitting here for two hours listening to this.” But after a few comments, I was sucked in. Folks opposing and supporting this project were now engaged in an epic battle to the death.

