Homeless

Not having a home doesn't mean you can't vote, here's how to register

By WHQR
whqr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike any other state in the country, North Carolina suffers from homelessness. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, there are approximately 9,280 experiencing homelessness on any given day...

www.whqr.org

