Bernice A. (Tirrell) McDonald, of Quincy, died in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family, Wednesday October 27, 2021. Born in Boston and raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School. She and her husband established Thomas P. McDonald Insurance Agency in Quincy. Mrs. McDonald was an active volunteer at Saint Mary’s Church, West Quincy and My Brother’s Keeper. In recent years, she has enjoyed participating at the Kennedy Center in Quincy. She cherished her time with her children and grandchildren.

QUINCY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO