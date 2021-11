UPS Inc. is piloting an initiative to consolidate orders from multiple retailers into a single package car for delivery to consignees, CEO Carol B. Tomé said Tuesday. On an analysts call to discuss UPS’ (NYSE:UPS) third-quarter results, Tomé said multiple pilots are underway with an unidentified partner to “see if we can move upstream” and aggregate packages at the front end of the delivery chain. She didn’t offer any details other than to say that UPS (NYSE:UPS) should have more information about the program at the end of the year.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO