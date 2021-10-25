CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Air Force partners with Twelve, proves it’s possible to make jet fuel out of thin air

By Corrie Poland
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if you could access fuel from anywhere on the planet, at any time, no tanker required? The Air Force thinks it’s possible with ground-breaking carbon transformation technology. Separate from carbon capture and storage or carbon utilization, carbon transformation can turn carbon dioxide from the air into nearly any...

Keith Brent
6d ago

If they can make fuel from CO2 why can't they figure a way to make water from hydrogen and oxygen where there's a lack of water?

thedrive

Tailless Fighter-Like Airframe Spotted At Chinese Jet Manufacturer's Test Airfield

The object in question looks very much like a tailless fighter design similar to the U.S. X-44 Manta and new NGAD concepts. Chengdu Aircraft Corporation is one of two preeminent fighter manufacturers in China, and arguably the best known these days. It has two indigenous fighter designs in production that currently serve with the People's Liberation Army, the J-10 single-engine mid-weight fighter and the J-20 heavy stealth fighter. The J-20 still arguably stands as China's most stunning manned aircraft achievement, and the development of it as the country's first stealth fighter continues to evolve to this very day. Yet that is certain to change in the not-so-distant future as China continues its rapid expansion of air-combat capabilities and manufacturing know-how. Satellite images The War Zone recently obtained — dated Oct. 29, 2021 — of the company's flight test airfield, which is located adjacent to its plant in its namesake city, is indicative of this. It shows five J-20s on the ramp, 18 J-10s, a couple of drones, and one very unusual airframe unlike any other.
US News and World Report

Taiwan Scrambles Jets as Chinese Air Force Enters Air Defence Zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday to warn off eight Chinese aircraft including fighter jets that entered its air defence zone, its defence ministry said, at a time of heightened tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by...
aerotechnews.com

Air Force brings crashed A-10 back from the dead

An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft that crashed in 2017 will soon be back in the skies. The skilled professionals of the 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, took the A-10 Warthog and spent more than three years restoring it to a like-new condition. In July of...
thedrive

Check Out This Super Grimy B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber Awaiting A Deep Overhaul

B-2 Spirits usually look otherworldly, but every nine years they head to their birthplace for some much-needed TLC. Prior to the order for the new VC-25B Air Force One jets, the 21 B-2 Spirits ever built were the most expensive flying machines mankind ever created. Their design also represented an absolute revolution in aerospace technology, albeit one that is now nearly four decades old. The B-21 Raider, which is being built by Northrop Grumman behind extreme security at the sprawling Plant 42 installation in Palmdale, Calif., will show us the next great leap in stealth bomber technology, but we are still at least months from seeing it. The B-21 is slated to enter service around the middle of this decade, a highly ambitious goal, but until then, its flying wing progenitor will soldier on.
Seattle Times

‘Astounding’ new sensors make U.S. nukes more powerful and more accurate. But they may create additional security perils

A sophisticated electronic sensor buried in hardened metal shells at the tip of a growing number of America’s ballistic missiles reflects a significant achievement in weapons engineering that experts say could help pave the way for reductions in the size of the country’s nuclear arsenal but also might create new security perils.
aerotechnews.com

High Desert Hangar Stories — Test pilot Joseph C. McConnell: the story behind F-86 Sabre “Beauteous Butch”

Looking back from our vantage point here in 2021, we see the dynamics of both fighter pilots and test pilots changing, as many aspects of technology have changed the way new generations view the pilots of today. Sure, we admire and celebrate those individuals who strap into the aircraft that spark our imaginations, and we marvel at the skills they bring to their craft, but something is changing; or, should I say, has changed.
theaviationgeekclub.com

Alternate fighter plan recommends ‘USAF to Kill F-15EX, extend F-22, purchase more F-35s and new Stealth fighters’

Retiring the F-22 before the NGAD (its replacement) is in hand would allow China “the fait accompli it seeks” in potential conflicts such as with Taiwan. As already reported, Speaking during the McAleese FY2022 Defense Programs Conference Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff, said on May 12, 2021 that the US Air Force (USAF) will cut its fighter inventory from seven fleets to four, and the F-22 is not on his short list.
ExecutiveBiz

BAE Systems to Provide Mk 110 Guns for Navy’s Constellation-Class Frigates

BAE Systems will arm two of the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-class frigates with Mk 110 naval guns and provide related engineering support services under a $26 million contract. The company said Thursday it will deliver a pair of fully automatic 57mm naval guns to the service branch for use on the...
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon to Design Air-Breathing Hypersonic Missile Demonstrator for US-Australia Experiment

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business has received a $33.7 million U.S. Air Force contract to create a hypersonic cruise missile demonstration concept for a U.S.-Australian weapons program. Raytheon said Thursday it will work with Northrop Grumman under the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment, an effort focused on advancing...
globalconstructionreview.com

US Air Force to install first micro-reactor in Alaskan air base

The Department of the Air Force has selected its Eielson base in Alaska as the first test site for its micro-reactor programme. The decision follows the 2019 National Defence Authorisation Act, which requires the Air Force to operate a micro-reactor on one of its bases by the end of 2027. The micro-reactor will be owned and operated on a commercial basis, although no company has yet been named.
techeblog.com

Lockheed Martin Set to Equip Fighter Jets with Tactical Laser Weapon Systems Within 5-Years

We have seen the future of fighter jets, and it includes Lockheed Martin’s Tactical Laser Weapon System (TALWS). The company is currently developing a directed energy system for fighter jets, and hope to deploy it within 5-years. This system will include a beam director, or the optical system that places the high-energy light on target and keeps it there with enough precision to defeat the threat. Read more for two videos and additional information.
simpleflying.com

Airbus Completes Its First A319neo Flight On 100% Sustainable Fuel

Yesterday Airbus, in collaboration with a number of other companies and organizations, completed an A319neo test flight using unblended, 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The fuel, provided by Total Energies, was primarily composed of used cooking oil as well as other waste fats. Currently, the aviation industry’s typical use of SAF is, at most, a 50/50 blend with regular jet fuel. More often, however, SAF content can be much lower.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

America Strong: Meet Fairchild Air Force Base’s refueling team

SPOKANE, Wash. — Speed, precision and patience.  These are the requirements for pulling off one of the most important exercises at Fairchild Air Force Base.  For the first time in his life, 4 News Now photographer Aodhan Brown was invited to watch a mid-air refueling mission aboard a KC-135.  These missions do not happen at the base. Instead, they happen...
