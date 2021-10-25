CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Flanagan Wants to Make a ‘Star Wars’ Horror Film

By Matt Singer
 7 days ago
You know what they say: Earthquakes are the mother of invention. Or at least they are for horror maven Mike Flanagan. He tweeted yesterday “Got woken up by the earthquake this morning, sat there for a few minutes just thinking “I’d really love to make a horror movie in the STAR...

