Mike Flanagan Wants to Make a ‘Star Wars’ Horror Film

Have you ever gotten to the end of watching a horror film and thought to yourself, “Hey, that’d make a great videogame!”?. Whilst the history of films-to-games adaptations (and vice versa) has, let’s face it, generally been pretty rough, there are a few gems out there that have shown that making the jump to other forms of media doesn’t have to stink. 2002’s videogame sequel to The Thing was a solid entry into the survival horror genre, for example, whilst 2014’s Alien: Isolation met with critical and commercial success. And hey, it’s even worked the other way around. Whilst the Resident Evil films absolutely stunk (especially so considering what happened to one of the film’s stuntwomen), the first Silent Hill movie was surprisingly faithful to the source material, and 2005’s Doom makes for something of a guilty viewing pleasure.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO