After crushing the Solana cryptocurrency trade, Brody refuses to eat his regular “dog” food. Now, only fresh tuna sashimi and USDA prime beef will do. While I have no idea how to grow a steer, I can catch tuna. On Sunday, we invited my son (Elliott) and brother (Dave) to do some meal prep for Brody. Our plan was to hit the 30-fathom curve and cast Shimano Colt Sniper jigs to blackfin tuna feeding on the surface. When blackfin are feeding on the surface, it is unmistakable. It looks like someone is dropping bowling balls from the sky. The splashes are big and numerous.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO