‘The Good Wife’ star Alan Cumming opens up about friendship with Monica Lewinsky

When you’ve enjoyed a fully packed life, titling your memoir Baggage (Oct. 26, Dey Street Books) makes perfect sense. So leave it to stage, film and TV star and LGBTQ activist Alan Cumming to cram into his new book fascinating tales of performing his Tony Award–winning role in Broadway’s Cabaret, working with everyone from director Stanley Kubrick to the Spice Girls and hanging with pal Liza Minnelli—all in the 20-year span between his two marriages. “I don’t really like to dwell on the past,” says Cumming, 56. “But I wanted to pass along how I’ve grown from certain challenges.” Besides, after exploring his heartbreaking and troubled childhood in the Perthshire area of Scotland in his 2014 bestseller, Not My Father’s Son, “I wanted to write something that was more behind the scenes of my Hollywood life without it being a tell-all.” The Scottish actor, wed to illustrator Grant Shaffer and now touring with his one-man stage show, shares more with Parade.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO