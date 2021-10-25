CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Good Wife’ star Alan Cumming opens up about friendship with Monica Lewinsky

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Cumming says he’s “so proud” of his “brave and courageous” pal Monica Lewinsky. “She’s just one of the most hilarious, kind people,” he enthused. “And considering what she’s been through in her life, that’s remarkable.”. The Scottish-born star, 56, writes in his upcoming book “Baggage,” that he first...

