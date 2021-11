As a kid, I loved nothing more than listening to audiobooks while I played video games or drew in my ridiculous number of journals. The perfect union of some of my favorite activities helped me calm the anxieties I had, even at a young age. But more than that, because of my migraines, I struggled to read, and audiobooks gave me a way to experience books just like any other book nerd.

