Economy

Hertz Purchases Fleet of 100,000 Teslas — Tesla Becomes First Auto Company To Reach $1 Trillion Market Cap

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh out of bankruptcy, Hertz announced today it has acquired 100,000 Teslas in what represents the largest electric vehicle fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. Tesla’s stock soared on the news in pre-market this morning and was up 4.3% midmorning. Last week, the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teslas#Europe#Hertz Purchases Fleet#Cnbc#Morgan Stanley#Evs#Dc
Starbucks & Costco Announce Wage Raises Amid Continued Labor Market Crisis

Starbucks and Costco both announced this week that they would raise employees’ wages. The announcements follow similar recent ones from big companies, including Amazon, and come amid a tight labor market and an employee shortage in the country. Bars and restaurants have been struggling to find enough workers as the...
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Tesla market cap tops $1 trillion after Hertz Model 3 order

Monday’s announcement that Hertz ordered 100,000 Tesla Model 3 electric saloons has sent the automaker’s stock through the roof, with gains of 12.66 percent at the end of the trading day on October 25. Since the stock price passed $1,000 per share ($1,024.86), Tesla has officially exceeded a $1 trillion...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tesla becomes first car maker to surpass $1 trillion market value

Tesla’s market value surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time after American car rental company Hertz placed an order for 100,000 cars with the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle manufacturer.The EV company’s stocks rose by over 12 per cent on Monday, making Tesla the fifth US firm, and the first automobile company to reach the milestone of $1 trillion market value.Tesla is also the second-fastest company to cross the milestone, only preceded by Facebook, reaching it in just over 11 years since its listing in 2010.The company is currently worth more than the combined market value of the largest...
BUSINESS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Tesla's market value hits $1 trillion after Hertz agrees to buy 100,000 of its cars

Tesla shares surged after Hertz announced a deal to buy Model 3s for rental at airports across the world. Analysts say it could boost sales of electric vehicles. The rental car giant Hertz is buying up Teslas, and not just a few - a hundred thousand of them. As NPR's Camila Domonoske reports, this sent the electric automaker's stock soaring, taking its market cap to a trillion dollars.
ECONOMY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Tesla becomes first $1tn car firm as Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3s

Deal worth around £3bn means company will have largest rental fleet of electric cars in North America. Hertz will have the largest EV rental fleet in North America after the purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3s in a deal worth $4.2 billion (£3bn). The vehicle rental firm will also install...
BUSINESS
WRAL

Tesla hits $1 trillion market cap for the first time

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. According to CNBC, the car rental company is ordering 100,000 of Tesla's vehicles to be delivered by 2022. As a result, Tesla hit a $1 trillion market cap on Oct. 25,
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS

