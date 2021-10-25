CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

15 Wholesome Vegan Memes That Give Us Tofu Cravings

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a special account on Instagram called @thebestveganmemes and they have just that - hilarious and thoughtful memes...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

To Meme or Not to Meme: The Likability and 'Viralability' of Memes

As the famous saying goes, "laughter is the best medicine." So it's no surprise that humor is a great way to connect with different people and across various groups. Memes are usually conveyed as images and texts that communicate ideas or thoughts. A meme, or "imitated thing" (translation from the Greek mimeme), was reappropriated from Richard Dawkins in his book The Selfish Gene ; we can characterize "meme" with the word "gene" insofar as both self-replicate and are translated from person to person.
INTERNET
SPY

The Best Plant-Based, Animal-Friendly Vegan Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

We’re headed towards the end of October, and the beginning of the gifting season, which means it’s time to make your gifting list, check it twice, and see if there are any vegans on there. There are some people who are easy to gift for — like your wife who loves jewelry, your boyfriend who desperately needs some new clothing, or your dad who always appreciates the latest gadget upgrade. There are other people who are harder to shop for, like your brother who has picky taste, new moms who could want anything from booze to bibs, and, of course,...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

This vegan take on India's chicken 65 delivers crispy fried tofu minus the splatters

I'll never stop learning about tofu. I've been cooking it for decades, but new techniques for bringing out its best qualities regularly cross my path, and it's nothing short of delightful when the technique delivers on its promise. And as I've been slowly getting my cooking-energy back after a recent personal setback, delight and surprise have been more welcome in my kitchen than ever.
RECIPES
Complex

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Here Are Some of the LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Came out in 2021 so Far

Known for their rambling vlogs and kitchen floor drama, Trisha came out as non-binary in April. They've been unafraid to explore their identity, though they've received criticism for their approach in their 2019 vlog entries. They've previously identified as male. But after exploring more about their identity, they eventually settled...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes#Veganism#Tofu#Thebestveganmemes
romper.com

4-Year-Old Girl Had A Hilariously Valid Reaction To Her Mom Explaining Menstruation

Do you remember when you first found out about menstruation? When you learned that bleeding for several days once a month would be part of your life whether you liked it or not? It’s pretty rough, so must could totally understand why one mom’s explanation of menstruation to her 4-year-old daughter prompted a Victorian-era reaction from the child.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
dexerto.com

Viral Popeyes TikTok gets rat-infested restaurant shut down

A TikToker went viral after he exposed a Popeyes restaurant for having a rat infestation. The clip led local health department officials to shut the “hazardous” location down. TikTok user ‘blaqazzrick01′, who claims he delivers raw chicken to local Popeyes’ in the area, uploaded his video of the Washington, DC...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
justjaredjr.com

Selena Gomez Rocks Cool Fall Fashion Out in LA

Selena Gomez shows off her cool fall fashion while heading to a waiting car following an interview in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 28). The 29-year-old actress was surrounded by her team while promoting a slew of projects she’s involved in right now, including Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, as well as her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, and what’s next on the roster for Rare Beauty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

David Muir's dashing dad is his double in remarkable throwback photo

David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy