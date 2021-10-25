Titans look like AFC contender off wins over Bills, Chiefs

NASHVILLE – The Titans beat the Chiefs 27-3 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. We're going to get to the offense here shortly, because they helped set the tone in the game with a fast start. But perhaps the most encouraging thing that came out of Sunday's game was the play of the defense. Titans edge rusher Bud Dupree said the plan was simple against the Chiefs: "Don't let Mahomes be Mahomes," Dupree said of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. "That was the whole game plan. He's a stud of a player, the best in the league at what he does. We (had) to control him." The Titans made Mahomes look pretty average on Sunday while sacking him four times and forcing him to turn the ball over twice. Several players had standout performances, and we're going to get to some of those guys in here as well. But as a whole, the defense shut the Chiefs out in the first half, and they held the Chiefs to just a field goal for the contest. "We just know what we are capable of on the defensive side of the ball," Titans OLB Harold Landry said. "We just have so much belief and confidence that we are capable of what we put out there. Just have to keep doing what we are doing."

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO