NFL

Titans look like AFC contender off wins over Bills, Chiefs

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are on quite a roll winning,...

www.ftimes.com

KRDO

Chiefs visit Titans in 1st meeting since 2019 AFC title game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are in catch-up mode sitting at the bottom of the AFC West they’ve won the past five seasons. The Tennessee Titans have an opportunity to prove they’re a team to be reckoned with in the AFC. Now the Chiefs visit Tennessee on Sunday in the first game since Kansas City beat the Titans in January 2020 for the first of back-to-back AFC championships. Titans quarterback says that was two years ago and they’re not to get hung up on that loss. Tennessee has won four of five. The Chiefs are 1-3 against AFC teams this season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Titans: TV channel, streaming info, odds, pick, everything to know for Week 7 AFC matchup

Two AFC contenders coming off of wins face off this Sunday, in what may be the game of the week. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take their talents to the Music City, and will take on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs took down Washington last week, 31-13, while the Titans scored a huge upset victory over the Buffalo Bills, 34-31, on "Monday Night Football."
NFL
WGR550

Game night: Bills looking for fifth-straight win against Titans on 'Monday Night Football'

The Buffalo Bills are riding high heading into their final game before the team's Week 7 bye week on the 2021 NFL schedule. Winners of four-straight games, including a 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bills are looking to win once again in prime-time, as they head to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Titans' dominant Week 7 win over Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans proved they are real contenders in Week 7 after notching an impressive 27-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Titans’ offense dominated in the first half, staking Tennessee to a 27-0 lead. While the unit didn’t score a single point in the second half, the performance over the first two quarters was more than enough.
NFL
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
ESPN

Derrick Henry's fifth straight 100-yard game helps Titans to win over Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It was another day at the office for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry's 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns helped the underdog Titans to a 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills, whose defense was allowing 75 yards rushing per game entering this week. Henry surpassed...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Game Preview: Titans at Home to Face Reigning AFC Champion Chiefs

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) | HOW TO WATCH. The Titans and Chiefs last met in the 2019 AFC championship game, which was played at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 19, 2020. The Chiefs advanced with a 35-24 victory and went on to win Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Until the conference championship game, the Titans had a four-game winning streak in the series.
NFL
USA Today

Biggest takeaways from Titans' Week 7 win over Chiefs

Coming off a short week and an emotional win over the Buffalo Bills, the Tennessee Titans once again came up big, this time with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, 27-3. It was easily the Titans’ most complete game of 2021, something safety Kevin Byard intimated...
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Win Over Chiefs

NASHVILLE – The Titans beat the Chiefs 27-3 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. We're going to get to the offense here shortly, because they helped set the tone in the game with a fast start. But perhaps the most encouraging thing that came out of Sunday's game was the play of the defense. Titans edge rusher Bud Dupree said the plan was simple against the Chiefs: "Don't let Mahomes be Mahomes," Dupree said of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. "That was the whole game plan. He's a stud of a player, the best in the league at what he does. We (had) to control him." The Titans made Mahomes look pretty average on Sunday while sacking him four times and forcing him to turn the ball over twice. Several players had standout performances, and we're going to get to some of those guys in here as well. But as a whole, the defense shut the Chiefs out in the first half, and they held the Chiefs to just a field goal for the contest. "We just know what we are capable of on the defensive side of the ball," Titans OLB Harold Landry said. "We just have so much belief and confidence that we are capable of what we put out there. Just have to keep doing what we are doing."
NFL
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

LOOK: Titans' Julio Jones makes absurd 48-yard helmet catch that bounces off defender's head vs. Bills

Julio Jones has made some impressive catches in his career, but not many of them have topped the one that he made on Monday night against Buffalo. During the first half of the Titans' 34-31 wild win over the Bills, Tennessee was facing a third-and-8 from its own 23-yard line. With their passing game borderline nonexistent to that point, the Titans needed a big play and they got it when Ryan Tannehill completed a pass to Jones, who made one of the wildest 48-yard catches that you'll ever see.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL world reacts to Titans' thrilling win over the Bills

This could very well be the season-altering win that the Tennessee Titans have been seeking. Taking on a red-hot Buffalo Bills team that had won four consecutive games and led the NFL in both points scored and points allowed Monday night, Tennessee was facing the gauntlet. Buffalo had the ball...
NFL
chatsports.com

Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, Titans Dominate Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in AFC Clash

Derrick Henry kept the momentum for the Tennessee Titans going on the way to a 27-3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee dominated out of the gate on the way to a 27-0 halftime lead over the reigning AFC champions. The momentum never shifted back as the Titans pulled out the Week 7 win Sunday at Nissan Stadium, their third straight win to improve to 5-2.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Julio Jones, Taylor Lewan part of brutal injury night in Titans win over Bills

The Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 home win over the Buffalo Bills Monday night came at a high price for Mike Vrabel’s team. While the victory certainly restores the respect the Titans lost in their loss at the hands of the New York Jets in Week 4 on the road, Tennessee is now dealing with injuries to two of their most crucial pieces in wide receiver Julio Jones and left tackle Taylor Lewan.
NFL
National football post

Uneven Chiefs have to contend with Derrick Henry, Titans

One consistent factor behind a surprisingly average start from Kansas City has been the impressive abilities of the quarterbacks who opposed the Chiefs. A combination of turnovers and shoddy defense from Kansas City (3-3) contributed to the Chiefs being outgunned by the likes of Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen.
NFL

