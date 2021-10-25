CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The 15 best pieces from J.Crew’s 60% off sale: Flannels, boots, more

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.Crew, otherwise known as the retailer with a keen eye for classic cuts and stay-warm styles, is hosting an impressive 60% off sale on nearly 2,000 of its pieces. With code SALETIME, you’ll find instant dropdowns in your shopping cart, from J.Crew’s bestselling Men’s Camp Pants to the waitlist-inducing Women’s Tie-Waist...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sale Styles at Its Big Fall Event

J.Crew fans, it's time to make some room in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to get your fall staples for less this year, look no further than the retailer's Big Fall Event. The brand known for its casual-chic clothing is offering 40% off your entire order through October 18. All you have to do it use the promo code GOBIG at checkout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneytalksnews.com

Uniqlo Men's Sale: Up to 70% off

Save on up to 145 items of clothing and shoes, with underwear starting from $4, t-shirts from $4, shirts from $10, jackets and hoodies from $20, and more. Shop Now at Uniqlo Tips Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $75 or more get free shipping. Pictured is the Uniqlo Men's Roy Lichtenstein UT Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt for $3.90 ($16 off).
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Lands’ End: Kid’s Flannel PJ Pants just $14.97 today!

Today only, Lands’ End is offering 50% off all PJ’s, robes and slippers when you use the promo code SNUG at checkout!. As a deal idea, you can get Kid’s Flannel PJ Pants for just $14.97 after the promo code!. There are several patterns and colors to choose from. Shipping...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Boots#J Crew#Flannels#Saletime#Men S Camp Pants#Women S Tie Waist Top#Girls Denim Shorts#Xs S To L Xl Ideal#Urban Navy#Mountain Charcoal#Catskill Green#Camel Black#Xxs
Maxim

The Best Men’s Chelsea Boots to Wear This Fall

This slip-on boot style can be rugged and dressy all at once. As the leaves turn and a breeze picks up, perhaps you’re hearing a different sort of whisper carried on the breeze. It’s your boots and your flannel shirts, beckoning you to start wearing them again as often as possible. While lace-up dress boots and classic chukka boots belong in your rotation, you’d also do well to stock up on at least one — no, more than one — variation of the best Chelsea boots.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More

Fall is finally here and the chilly weather has given some of us a fall fashion shopping itch to scratch. If you count yourself in that category, there are tons of markdowns on designer clothes and with Amazon's Holiday Sale, including Tory Burch. Supply chain issues are expected to cause...
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Deal: There’s a Fall Sweater for Everyone at J.Crew’s 30% Off Sale

Brrr! You feel that too, right? Man, the temperature is really dropping. Or maybe we’re just trying to rationalize our burning desire to pick up some bomb sweaters from J.Crew. Luckily, the retailers are offering 30% off select styles for a limited time only with code SHOPNOW, so we don’t need to come up with a reason, and neither do you.
Highsnobiety

Green Is Everywhere & Here Are the Best Pieces

Green has supplanted purple as the color of the moment in recent months. Everything from homeware and interior design to cars and clothing has been wrapped in varying shades of the secondary color. While color trends are usually tied to seasons and, therefore, come and go (does anyone remember semi-frozen yellow?), green is so classic, that it’s hard to imagine any pieces you buy now will fall totally out of fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
New York Post

Top 20 men’s and women’s fashion picks from Amazon’s 30% off sale

The go-to online store of the masses is currently offering up to 30% off men’s and women’s fashion deals. That’s right, we’re talking about Amazon, and they’ve come through for us once again. Better yet, most of the markdowns are on cool weather essentials such as leather jackets, coats, hoodies...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KLST/KSAN

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Winter Boots and Fall Shoes

Cooler weather is heading our way but, lucky for us, Amazon has already dropped its Early Black Friday Sale and it has more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to prepare you for winter. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and shoes and boots to you before the New Year! So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Early Black Friday Sale.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Deal: Save Over $50 on Taylor Stitch’s Hunky Flannel Shirt

Taylor Stitch’s Yosemite Shirt is a staple of the California-based brand’s line of handsome, premium apparel built for the long haul, and now the practical style is on sale at Bespoke Post in an exclusive colorway. The brushed flannel, now $51 off, features 100% organic cotton and two flap chest...
SHOPPING
CNN

The best sales to shop today: Overstock, Stasher, 23andMe and more

Today, you’ll find a deal on Crest Whitestrips, discounted shaving essentials and savings on reusable Stasher bags. All that and more below. Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher. They're made from 100% pure nontoxic platinum silicone and contain no BPA, no PVC and no latex. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher.
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Take 20% Off Rugs, Furniture, Tableware, and More During Revival's Anniversary Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. In honor of Revival's fourth anniversary, the company is hosting a major sale, which includes 20 percent off everything sitewide when you use the code "THANKS4FOUR" at checkout. Not only will you be able to shop their home essentials, like drinking glasses, furniture, and bath towels, you can also score their new and vintage rugs for a great deal. The Revival Ombre "Dawn" Wool Rug (from $299, revivalrugs.com) has a stunning rose quartz, dusty rose, and taupe color palette along with a 100-percent wool on 100-percent cotton foundation. If you would like to add vintage appeal to your home, look no further than the Revival Vintage "Innocenta" Turkish Runner Rug ($619, revivalrugs.com), which was handwoven and handknotted in Herki, Turkey. There are even more items you'll love to decorate every inch of your home. Ahead, find our top picks during the sale, which lasts until October 25.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

The Best Fall Shackets and Jackets to Shop Now from J.Crew, Asos, Everlane and More

That fall chill has us shopping for cute shackets and jackets! At this time of year, we get to play with layers, making jackets an essential piece of our fall wardrobe. Because these transitional periods lend themselves to curating perfect outfits, we scoured the internet for the perfect outerwear to share with you, and we went beyond finding fall jackets. We also included the fall fashion piece of the moment: shackets.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

It’s Chelsea Boot Season & These Are Our Favorites From Blundstone

Crisp leaves and brisk temperatures mean it’s finally time we can dress. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of layering up and flexing advanced fits for fall weather, especially when you have more sartorial options at your disposal. While we love our comfy mules and plush sandals, it may be time for alternative heat for your feet once the elements come into play, and we can’t think of a better choice than the humble Chelsea boot.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Macy’s Has the Best Fall Boots at Unbeatable Prices — Up to 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s not Black Friday yet, but it sure does feel like it thanks to all of the amazing sales we’ve seen recently. As much as we adore the annual shopping event, it can get hectic — so why not score some serious steals in anticipation? We don’t know about you, but we’re ready to shop!
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Complete Your Winter Wardrobe With J.Crew Nordic's Collection

Winter is nearing. In the Northeast — or at least in Pittsburgh, where I am — it's already rearing its head, forcing temperatures down into the mid-to-low-40s at night and only as high as 55 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. And damn is it dreary. (But, again, that's a Pittsburgh problem; it could be quite sunny wherever you are; I'm envious.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 60% off Sorel Boots!

Love Sorel Boots? This is a great chance to score a pair for a deal!. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 60% off select Sorel Boots!. There are several boots included in this sale. This is a perfect time to grab a pair for a great price!. Shipping...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy