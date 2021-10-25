CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Cat Chases Coyote Away From Portland Home

By Zuri Anderson
 6 days ago

A fearless feline was caught on camera chasing a coyote from a Southwest Portland home recently.

KOIN 6 shared the surprising footage during their broadcast. Ring doorbell video shows a wild coyote sniffing around a home near the Sylvania campus of Portland Community College. But the curious canine wasn't prepared for what happened next.

Enter Kevin the cat, who watched with a raised back as the coyote approached the house. Kevin hops down when the wild animal entered the yard, only to chase the coyote off the property and into the neighbor's yard.

Even though coyotes usually live in prairies and deserts, researchers say they've been spotted more in urban and suburban areas lately. This isn't exclusive to Portland -- it's been happening across the United States, from sightings in parks and neighborhoods to straight-up attacks . Wildlife experts say coyotes are known to change their diets to accommodate more available food sources.

This wasn't the only time a chase like this was captured on video, either. Earlier this year, a lady was caught on camera taking a kitten from a South Florida home. Little did she know about the cat watching her every move .

