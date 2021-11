Alabama coach Nick Saban gave the Crimson Tide's student section a complimentary clap before trotting to the locker room following Saturday night's 52-24 win over Tennessee, thanking them for their impact on the game and creating a loud and boisterous atmosphere at Bryant-Denny Stadium. While his players huddled in the back of the end zone near the student section with celebratory cigars, Saban made sure to motion toward the throng of Alabama fans who helped the Crimson Tide win their 15th straight game in the rivalry series.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO