DENVER (CBS4) – Hall of Fame quarterback and Denver resident Peyton Manning says the potential sale of the Broncos “isn’t on his radar.” Last month CBS Sports reported that league sources indicated the new Broncos Ring of Famer was among those following the developments with the team, and that he has spoken to at least two potential suitors about a possible leadership role with new owners if the team is in fact sold. Manning addressing recent speculation that he might be interested in buying the Broncos … pic.twitter.com/WUVRUxP6Ip — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 31, 2021 “I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning...

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO