NFL

Broncos reportedly trade for Rams linebacker Kenny Young

By Tim Lynch
Mile High Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to multiple sources, the Denver Broncos have completed a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for linebacker Kenny Young. The Broncos will get Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. As Schefter noted, the Broncos have issues at linebacker due to injury....

NFL

