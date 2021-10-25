CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Launch of new Landsat 9 Satellite expands NASA’s capabilities

By Daniel Maslowski
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Orbiting 438 miles above us is the newest NASA satellite, Landsat 9. It takes over 700 pictures a day of earth, all while traveling at an incredible speed of 16,760 mph!...

The Independent

Huge solar storm could strike the Earth on Halloween and disrupt satellites

A major solar flare was discharged from the Sun yesterday, one of the strongest yet in our star’s cycle, with the flare expected to reach the Earth this weekend.“An R3 (Strong radio blackout) event took place due to an X1 flare at 1535 UTC (11:35 am EDT) on 28 October from Region 2887”, the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) wrote in a statement.“The impulsive flare appeared to have coronal mass ejection (CME) related signatures, however, analysis is ongoing and we are also awaiting updated coronagraph imagery at this time.”A coronal mass ejection involves the emis­sion of electrically charged...
ASTRONOMY
PBS NewsHour

SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away. Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. But while the forecast at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was near perfect, a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast. The safety violation prompted managers on Saturday to move the launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
California State
wfit.org

High Waves Foil NASA Launch

NASA and SpaceX now are targeting Wednesday, Nov. 3, to send astronauts to the International Space Station. The Halloween Sunday launch was scrubbed due to high winds and waves in the Atlantic along the flight path. In the unlikely event that the crew must abort after liftoff and splash down in the Atlantic, calmer seas are required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission due to bad weather

NASA and SpaceX have delayed a mission sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to avoid "a large storm system," the agency said Saturday. They will then carry out "a short handover with the astronauts that flew to the station as part of the agency's SpaceX Crew-2 mission," it added.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the dark ages of the universe

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Chris Impey, University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy, University of Arizona. Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the "telescope that ate astronomy." It is the most powerful space telescope...
ASTRONOMY
newsy.com

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 Mission To Launch This Weekend

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday morning. A SpaceX rocket will launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts to the International Space Station. They're expected to dock at the station about 22 hours after liftoff. The crew is made...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

SpaceX Wins Competition to Launch UAE Imaging Satellite

SpaceX has won a contract to launch to launch the United Arab Emirates first largely domestically produced satellite as a rideshare payload aboard a Falcon 9 rocket in 2023. MBZ-Sat will be the UAE’s fourth imaging satellite, with nearly double the resolution of the earlier KhalifaSat. MBZ-Sat is named after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WNYT

Gloversville students test satellite before space launch

Students in the Gloversville High Altitude Achievement Club had a once in a lifetime opportunity on Thursday. They tested a satellite that will eventually be launched into space. It happened at the Innovative Test Solutions Lab in Schenectady. The testing essentially makes sure the satellite is ready for space. It's...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
ExecutiveBiz

NASA Seeks Info on Long-Term Exploration Transportation System Capability

NASA has asked industry for feedback on how the agency can maximize the long-term efficiency of the Space Launch System, Exploration Ground Systems, Cross-Program Systems Integration and other Exploration Systems Development programs while reducing production, operations and maintenance costs. The agency plans to consolidate SLS contracts into a single Exploration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA's uncrewed Artemis moon mission set to launch in February

NASA's uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to the moon is on track to launch in February, the U.S. space agency said. The Orion spacecraft was secured this week atop the powerful Space Launch System rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, meaning the mission was entering its final phase of preparations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

